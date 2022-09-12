T20 World Cup 2022: Complete South Africa schedule, match dates & timings in IST

South Africa could be considered one of the dark horses to win the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022. Temba Bavuma and Co. narrowly missed out on a semi-final spot during the last edition in the UAE and have been in fine form since then.

The Proteas last lost a series in the shortest format back in early 2021 against Pakistan. They are now among the finest teams in the world with a balanced squad glistened by their versatile and potent pace bowling unit. They will tour India for a white-ball series before departing for Australia.

South Africa are placed in Group 2 of the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have been grouped against the likes of India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh so far, with two more teams set to join and forge a group of six nations.

The winners of Group B and runner-up of Group A from the preliminary qualification round will find a place in Group 2 of the Super 12. The top two teams from the group are touted to qualify for the semi-finals of the competition.

South Africa, who are yet to win the T20 World Cup in seven attempts, are scheduled to begin their campaign against the winners of Group B at Bellerive Oval, Hobart on October 24. They will play all five of their group matches at different venues, with two of them being day encounters.

Their crucial contests against India and Pakistan are slated to be hosted by the Perth Stadium and Sydney Cricket Ground respectively.

South Africa Schedule for the T20 World Cup 2022

October 24 - South Africa vs B1 (Winner of Group B); Bellerive Oval, Hobart - 1.30 pm IST

October 27 - South Africa vs Bangladesh; Sydney Cricket Ground; Sydney - 8.30 am IST

October 30 - South Africa vs India; Perth Stadium, Perth - 4.30 pm IST

November 3 - South Africa vs Pakistan; Sydney Cricket Ground; Sydney - 1.30 pm IST

November 6 - South Africa vs A2 (runner-up of Group A); Adelaide Oval, Adelaide - 5.30 am IST

Will Temba Bavuma lead South Africa to their first T20 World Cup in Australia? Let us know what you think.

