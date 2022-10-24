T20 World Cup 2022: "Consistently ignored for no reasons" - Imran Tahir on Tabraiz Shamsi not getting enough chances in South Africa's playing XI 

Veteran leg spinner Imran Tahir recently expressed disappointment over Tabraiz Shamsi's repeated exclusion from South Africa's playing XI in T20Is despite his outstanding record in the format.

Tahir took to Twitter on Monday (October 24) to point out how Shamsi has been one of the top performers with the ball for the Proteas in T20Is in recent years. He even shared the left-arm spinner's stats, indicating that he is the second-highest wicket-taker in the world since last year's T20 World Cup.

The 43-year-old expressed his sadness at how the team's management has treated Shamsi and asked him to remain strong. Tahir wrote:

"Second highest wicket-taker in the world and has won many a games for SA in the last 2 years is consistently ignored for no reasons. Really feel sad for Shamsi. Stay strong brother @shamsi90."

Tabraiz Shamsi last featured in South Africa's playing XI in T20Is in the series opener against India last month. The crafty spinner went wicketless in the fixture and gave away 27 runs in 2.4 overs.

He wasn't picked for the ensuing two matches of the rubber. The Temba Bavuma-led side have preferred vice-captain Keshav Maharaj over Shamsi as their premier spin-bowling option in recent encounters.

Tabraiz Shamsi was not a part of South Africa's playing XI in their T20 World Cup 2022 game against Zimbabwe

South Africa took on Zimbabwe in their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 at Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday. Tabraiz Shamsi didn't feature in the starting XI for the Proteas, with the side picking just one spinner in Keshav Maharaj.

The match was delayed due to rain and was reduced to a nine-over-per-side contest. Zimbabwe set a target of 80 runs for South Africa after electing to bat first. The run chase started off on a flying note for South Africa, with Quinton de Kock scoring an unbeaten 47 off just 18 balls.

The Temba Bavuma-led side mustered 51 runs from the first three overs before the match was called off due to rain. Both teams gained one point each from the fixture.

South Africa will next be seen in action on Thursday (October 27) when they lock horns with Bangladesh in their second match at the showpiece event. The match will take place at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

