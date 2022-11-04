South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was left unimpressed by South Africa's sloppy fielding during their T20 World Cup defeat to Pakistan on Thursday, November 3. Bavuma admitted that their intensity was low in certain phases and they hope to correct it in the upcoming games.

The Proteas dropped several chances and their ground fielding was also poor as Pakistan recovered from a horror start to post a match-winning total. The Men in Green mustered 117 runs off the final ten overs, totaling 185 in 20 overs.

Speaking after the game, the right-handed batter said he trusts his players to work on their shortcomings from the game.

As quoted by News24, he stated:

"So I think individually guys know where they are mentally. Mistakes that were made were not the type of mistakes you want to be making at this level, especially at this part of the tournament. Maybe the intensity lowered a bit for the guys. Individually, the guys know, but it's definitely not the standard of fielding that we pride ourselves on."

Fifties by Shadab Khan and Iftikhar Ahmed laid the foundation for Pakistan's match-winning score. The duo added 82 off 36 deliveries, with Shadab scoring a 22-ball 52. South Africa eventually lost the rain-affected game by 33 runs.

"The problem lied with us as a team" - Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma found some form with the bat. (Credits: Getty)

The 32-year-old also conceded that the Proteas leaked far too many runs despite picking up early wickets. He also praised the Pakistani batters for exploiting South Africa's hard lengths on the surface, adding:

"When you have a team at 50/5, the last thing you're thinking is they're going to get to 180, 190. Maybe that's probably where the problem lies. The problem lied with us as a team.

"I think the hard lines with bowlers, that's been something we've spoken a lot, and that's been very successful for us as a unit."

"On that wicket, especially when it started sliding into the wicket and the short boundaries were in play, that is once they started being able to exploit that, and they really put us under pressure."

South Africa, who suffered their first loss of the tournament, will face the Netherlands in their last group game and will want secure a semi-final spot.

