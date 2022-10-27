South Africa's white-ball captain Temba Bavuma's lean patch with the bat continued as he got out cheaply during the team's T20 World Cup 2022 match against Bangladesh on Thursday, October 27.

The right-handed batter was dismissed by Taskin Ahmed in the first over for two runs off six deliveries. Bavuma perished while trying to poke at an outside-off delivery, edging it to the keeper in the process.

The 32-year-old has been under the scanner for his poor batting form in T20 cricket. A number of fans took to social media, suggesting that his days in the team may be numbered after yet another poor showing.

Here are some of the reactions:

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns Temba Bavuma in the last 7 innings in T20I: 8(10), 8*(11), 0(4), 0(7), 3(8), 2*(2) & 2(6). Temba Bavuma in the last 7 innings in T20I: 8(10), 8*(11), 0(4), 0(7), 3(8), 2*(2) & 2(6).

Crypto @yesbank1234 #SAvsBAN seems like bavuma has video clips of sa cricket board selectors. That's why getting selected again and again without performing. #SAvsBAN seems like bavuma has video clips of sa cricket board selectors. That's why getting selected again and again without performing.

brett Fish anderson @BrettFishA Good morning everyone. Wake up to another rain affected match against Bangladesh and hoping we get on soon. Great start by us but Bavuma must make way for Hendricks in the big games or we could be in trouble. But let's win this first... #T20WorldCup Good morning everyone. Wake up to another rain affected match against Bangladesh and hoping we get on soon. Great start by us but Bavuma must make way for Hendricks in the big games or we could be in trouble. But let's win this first... #T20WorldCup

cricket @rajdev_hirday @GraemeSmith49 Honestly plz take some decision on bavuma...it's embarrassing to watch the way he is playing @GraemeSmith49 Honestly plz take some decision on bavuma...it's embarrassing to watch the way he is playing

Oelie, just Oelie. @JohanOelofse777 Actually Bavuma is a very good team player. He sacrifices his wicket early so that the team can score big. Actually Bavuma is a very good team player. He sacrifices his wicket early so that the team can score big.

Rohit @Ro__183 #T20WorldCup2022 Hand over the captaincy to Markram and let Hendricks replace Bavuma #SAvsBAN Hand over the captaincy to Markram and let Hendricks replace Bavuma #SAvsBAN #T20WorldCup2022

TSG @_goodonestaken Bavuma took an over with him. 🥲 Bavuma took an over with him. 🥲

Abhijeet @King__Ro45 Bavuma the captain of SA averages 20 and has a SR of 115 in T20I cricket. This is why SA never wins a trophy... bad luck and bad selection. Bavuma the captain of SA averages 20 and has a SR of 115 in T20I cricket. This is why SA never wins a trophy... bad luck and bad selection.

Shahzeb Chaudhary @iwittybug



#RSAvsBAN When you have Temba Bavuma in your team, you're already 0/1. When you have Temba Bavuma in your team, you're already 0/1.#RSAvsBAN

Notably, Bavuma has failed to make significant contributions with the bat in his recent T20I outings. He also failed to attract a single bid at the auction of the CSA T20 League earlier this year.

Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw steady the ship for South Africa after Temba Bavuma departs early against Bangladesh

Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh at the Sydney Cricket Ground. The Proteas didn't have an ideal start to their innings, losing their skipper in the very first over.

However, senior batters Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw went on to score quick runs in the ensuing overs to gather some much-needed momentum for their side.

At the time of writing, South Africa are 74/1 after the completion of eight overs.

The ongoing contest is of utmost importance for Temba Bavuma and Co. Their opening encounter against Zimbabwe was abandoned due to rain and both sides shared one point each.

South Africa are searching for their maiden win in the T20 World Cup and are currently placed third in Group 2. Bangladesh, on the other hand, won their first match of the T20 World Cup 2022 by nine runs against the Netherlands and are the table-toppers of the group.

