T20 World Cup 2022: "He has shut everybody up" - Ravi Shastri after Virat Kohli's masterful knock against Pakistan

Former Team India head coach Ravi Shastri believes that Virat Kohli has silenced his detractors following a match-winning knock against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup fixture in Melbourne. Shastri underlined that the Indian batter has not played a better T20I innings till date.

Kohli stayed unbeaten on 82 off 53 deliveries to guide India to victory by four wickets in their first match of the tournament on Sunday (October 23). The former skipper walked out after KL Rahul's dismissal and added 113 runs with Hardik Pandya to bring India back into the contest from 31-4 and dictate terms. The Men in Blue sneaked home in the final ball.

Speaking to Star Sports after the game, Shastri reflected on Kohli's struggles over the last three years and felt he chose the right stage to remind everyone of his quality. The former India coach was in awe of the star batter's shots, especially towards the end of the innings.

"It meant a lot, especially in the last few overs to keep that cool. Especially for Virat Kohli, I have seen what he has gone through in the last three years. If he needed a stage to make people notice, he chose the right stage. He has shut everybody up with that innings of real quality.

"As they say, cometh the hour, cometh the stage, cometh the man. he came to the party in the biggest of all contests, India vs Pakistan. I don't think he has played a better T20I innings. Towards the end of the innings, some of the shot-making against high-quality bowling was high-class."

The right-handed batter was under pressure a few months ago on the tour of England, having failed multiple times. He also went over 1000 days without scoring a century. Kohli returned to form in the Asia Cup, hammering two fifties and a hundred to become India's leading run-getter in the tournament.

"To come out there, stay not out in the end and win a game for India, is unbelievable" - Ravi Shastri

Shastri also reflected that the two-month break from all cricket did Kohli a world of good and now looks refreshed. He added:

"He is enjoying himself. He has gone through a period when you do so well at the level, the expectations of the country on your shoulders every time you go out to play. You are also human, you are bound to go through a rough patch. Tell me one cricketer who hasn't gone through a rough patch. On the big stage, he comes back refreshed.

"To come out there, stay not out in the end and win a game for India, is unbelievable."

The Men in Blue will now face the Netherlands on October 27 in Sydney.

