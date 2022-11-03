T20 World Cup 2022: "I thought he’d be the leading run-scorer in the whole tournament" - Ricky Ponting disappointed with David Warner's returns

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting has conceded that David Warner isn't at his best in the ongoing T20 World Cup. Ponting admitted that the southpaw has struggled to break the shackles early on.

Warner, the second-highest run-getter and the Player of the Tournament in the 2021 edition, has massively underperformed at the T20 World Cup 2022.

The opener has managed scores of five, 11, and three in three innings, failing to make it out of the powerplay phase.

Ponting recalled that while Warner was in good nick before the tournament, he has failed to release the pressure early on. He was quoted as saying by Perth Now:

"Davey hasn’t played anywhere near his best. Just knowing what he’s like, a World Cup at home, I thought he’d be the leading run scorer in the whole tournament. He hasn’t got those early boundaries that he normally gets."

He continued:

"He’s been behind in the ball count early on and been under pressure and then got out. He was in really good form coming into it. I don’t think there’s ever much technically wrong, it’s just when you’re not batting at your absolute best this is the hardest format of the game to play because there’s no nowhere to hide."

Australia are precariously placed heading into their final group game against Afghanistan. The defending champions must beat the Afghans handsomely and hope for other results to go their way to make it to the semi-finals.

"There’s always more pressure at home for a number of reasons" - Ricky Ponting

Ricky Ponting. (Image Credits: Getty)

While Ponting admitted that there's pressure when playing at home, he expected the hosts to go out and play freely. The 47-year-old added:

"There’s always more pressure at home for a number of reasons. But I actually felt the boys had been up and about being the reigning champs in our conditions.

"The fact that they weren’t expected to do any good last time when they did, I would have thought if they could find a way to actually release the pressure and go out and just play, I thought they’re gonna be really hard to beat and they might still be. Who knows? When you are the holder of a title, it’s really important to go in not thinking about that."

Australia also have injury concerns ahead of their must-win game against Afghanistan, with skipper Aaron Finch likely to miss the contest.

