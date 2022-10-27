T20 World Cup 2022: "It's been a good rollercoaster ride just to play for South Africa again" - Rilee Rossouw reacts to his second T20I hundred

South African batter Rilee Rossouw is proud to be back in the national T20 side again. The southpaw, who scored his second T20I hundred against Bangladesh on Thursday (October 27), revealed that he never thought he would play for South Africa again.

Rossouw slammed a 56-ball 109, laced with seven fours and eight sixes as the Proteas made 205. The 33-year-old joined Quinton de Kock in the second over and reached his hundred in the 17th over with a single. He added 168 with De Kock after the early loss of Temba Bavuma.

Speaking after the game, Rossouw highlighted that the knock meant a lot to him and his family. He revealed he was ecstatic about what he has achieved after returning to the national colors for the first time since 2016.

As quoted by ESPN Cricinfo, he said:

"I'm a very passionate man and getting across the line meant a lot to me, meant a lot to my family back home. It's been a good rollercoaster ride just to play for South Africa again, it's been amazing.

"You know sometimes things go your way and this year has been like an unbelievable rollercoaster ride for me. So happy, so proud to be sitting here. Never thought about it in a million years."

The Proteas No. 3 mustered his first T20I hundred earlier this year against India in Indore, which came off 48 deliveries.

"It's somewhere I've definitely improved" - Rilee Rossouw against spin bowling

Rilee Rossouw plays a shot against spin-bowling. (Credits: Twitter)

Russow, who dominated Bangladesh's spinners, feels that exposure to cricket in the sub-continent in the last few years has helped him improve and has transformed him into a better player. He added:

"I think it's somewhere I've definitely improved because I've played a lot of cricket in the subcontinent. So I feel more comfortable now than what I used to maybe when I was in my 20s. You've got to expose yourself to that type of environment.

"And I've been fortunate enough in the last six or seven years of my career to be in that position, and it's just made me a better player."

After amassing 205, the South African bowlers were on point, led by Anrich Nortje, who picked up figures of 3.3-1-10-4. Tabraiz Shamsi picked up three while Keshav Maharaj and Kagiso Rabada snared one each to fashion a 104-run victory.

