T20 World Cup 2022: Marco Jansen replaces Dwaine Pretorius in South Africa squad; Lizaad Williams added to reserves 

Left-arm pacer Marco Jansen has replaced the injured Dwaine Pretorius in the South Africa squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. The all-rounder sustained a broken thumb during the third T20I against India in Indore, effectively ruling him out of the tournament.

Jansen was initially named as a stand-by player along with Bjorn Fortuin and Andile Phehlukwayo. The injury to Pretorius has resulted in a promotion to the main squad for the youngster, while right-arm pacer Lizaad Williams has been roped into the reserves list.

Cricket South Africa released a brief statement pertaining to the change in squad personnel, which read:

"Marco Jansen has been included in the #Proteas 15-man #T20WorldCup squad. He replaces the injured Dwaine Pretorius. Lizaad Williams has been called up to replace Jansen amongst the travelling reserves."

Pretorius presented himself as a credible option for the death overs, especially considering that he was the team's joint-highest wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2021 with nine scalps.

South Africa have a lot to look forward to with the addition of Jansen. The left-arm seamer offers versatility to the bowling unit, and with a 6′ 9″ height frame, he will make the most out of the bouncy and hard surfaces in Australia.

Jansen was part of the recently concluded ODI series against India. He replaced Wayne Parnell in the final ODI in Delhi and ended with figures of 0-43 off 5.1 overs.

He has only featured in a solitary T20I game heading into the World Cup, which came during the five-match series against India earlier this year. He finished with figures of 1-38, where he claimed the wicket of Shreyas Iyer.

Prior to making his debut, he plied his trade for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.

Updated South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup 2022

Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Marco Jansen, Kagiso Rabada, Rillee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs.

Stand by: Bjorn Fortuin, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lizaad Williams.

