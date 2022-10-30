T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Blessing Muzarabani moves to second spot on wicket-takers' list – Updated after Match 28

The Gabba in Brisbane hosted a nail-biting contest on Sunday, where Bangladesh locked horns with Zimbabwe in the 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Bangladesh came out on top by three runs in this thrilling Group 2 fixture.

Bangladesh posted 150 on the board, losing seven wickets in their quota of 20 overs. Najmul Hossain Shanto played a very good knock of 71 at the top of the order. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava picked up two wickets each for Zimbabwe.

For Zimbabwe, Sean Williams top-scored with 64 which helped them get closer to the target. With 16 required off the last over, Ngarava hit a couple of lusty blows which brought the equation down to five off one, with Muzarabani on strike.

Mosaddek Hossain struck but drama ensued as replays suggested that the keeper had collected the ball in front of the stumps. It was signaled not out and Zimbabwe required four to win the game. Muzarabani swung hard but connected with thin air as Zimbabwe fell short in the end.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 28

Kusal Mendis continues to stay at the top of the Most Runs List at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opener has scored 180 runs in six matches so far with an average of 36.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands has scored 153 runs in five matches and sits below Mendis on the Most Runs List. The Dutch opener played a big part for his side in the group stages but has failed to emulate those efforts in the Super 12s. He will be eager to add more to his tally in his side’s next game.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe follows O’Dowd on the list. Raza missed out in their game against Bangladesh as he departed without troubling the scorers. He now has 145 runs to his name and is placed in third position.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Blessing Muzarabani is the second-leading wicket-taker in the competition

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner has picked up 10 wickets in six matches and has been averaging 16.30 with the ball.

Blessing Muzarabani bowled brilliantly against Bangladesh. The Zimbabwean pacer bowled only two overs in the match and finished with figures of 2/13. With this, he has taken his tally to nine wickets to move up the ladder.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe picked up one wicket against Bangladesh but was expensive. He now has nine wickets to his name and sits in third position on the Most Wickets List of the T20 World Cup 2022. Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka and Bas de Leede of the Netherlands also have nine points each and follow Raza on the list of most wickets.

