T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Jan Frylinck and Junaid Siddique lead charts – Updated after Match 2

The Netherlands beat United Arab Emirates in the second game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Batting first, UAE managed only 111-8 at the end of their allotted 20 overs, with Muhammad Waseem top-scoring with 41. Bas de Leede picked up three wickets for the Netherlands.

In response, Netherlands kept losing wickets at regular intervals but held their nerves in the final moments to romp home with one delivery and three wickets to spare. Junaid Siddique picked up three wickets for UAE.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

JJ Smit is the third highest run-scorer in the competition.

Jan Frylinck of Namibia tops the run-scoring charts. He scored a crucial 44 against Sri Lanka in their opener, helping them post a competitive total, which they defended successfully. He smashed four boundaries.

Muhammad Waseem of the United Arab Emirates fought hard in his team's opening game against the Netherlands. Opening the batting, he scored 41 at a strike rate of 87.23. He lacked support from the other end, though, as his team lost. He sits below Frylinck in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Namibia’s JJ Smit played a sensational cameo in the clash against Sri Lanka. Coming to bat lower down the order, Smit hit two fours and as many sixes to power his tea, to 163. He remained unbeaten on 31 off 16.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 2

Junaid Siddique of the UAE sits atop the wicket-taking list of the T20 World Cup. He picked up three wickets against the Netherlands in their opener. He bowled with his heart out, but that was not enough. Siddique gave away only 24 runs in his four overs.

Bas de Leede of Netherlands also picked up three wickets, helping his team beat UAE. He finished with 3-19 in his three overs and played a vital role in his team's win.

Fred Klaassen bowled beautifully with the new ball against the United Arab Emirates. He moved the new ball both ways and troubled the batters up front. He finished with two wickets and gave away only 13 runs in his four overs. The left-arm seamer from Netherlands will look to continue the same in the clash against Namibia.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes