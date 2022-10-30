T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasarana top the charts – Updated after Match 29

Match 29 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Pakistan face the Netherlands at the Perth Stadium. It was a cakewalk for Pakistan as they brushed aside the Dutch side to register their first win of the competition.

Batting first, only two batters managed to get to double digits as the Netherlands scored only 91 in their quota of 20 overs. Colin Ackermann top-scored with 27 for the Dutch side. Shadab Khan bowled beautifully for Pakistan and finished with figures of 3/22 in his four overs.

In reply, Mohammad Rizwan, who opened the batting, played a very good knock of 49 to help Pakistan chase down the total with ease. They crossed the line in the 14th over to register their first win of T20 World Cup 2022. Brandon Glover picked up two wickets with the ball for the Netherlands but failed to defend the total.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Max O'Dowd sits second in the most runs list of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022

There is no change in the lineup for the most runs list of T20 World Cup 2022. Kusal Mendis continues to lead the charts. He has scored 180 runs in six matches and played a crucial role in Sri Lanka qualifying for the Super 12s. He will be eager to step up and contribute in their next clash against Afghanistan.

Max O’Dowd is struggling for form in the Super 12 stage of the tournament. After playing a big part in the Netherlands qualifying for the next stage, the Dutch opener is struggling against the full members.

He departed on eight against Pakistan and has only managed to take his tally to 161 runs in six games. He sits below Mendis in the list of the most runs in T20 World Cup 2022.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is in rich form with both bat and ball. However, he was dismissed on zero in their loss against Bangladesh. Raza has already scored 145 runs in six matches and sits third in the list. He will be looking to bounce back and get some runs under his belt.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 29

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka sits comfortably at the top of the most wickets list. He has picked up 10 wickets in six matches so far and averages 16.30 with the ball. He has bowled beautifully in the T20 World Cup so far and is troubling the opposition batters with his variations.

Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe sits in second position in the most wickets list of the ongoing tournament. The right-arm pacer is lethal with the new ball and has already picked up nine wickets in six games. He averages 14 with the ball and is leading Zimbabwe's bowling attack brilliantly.

Sikandar Raza has grabbed nine wickets at an average of 14.67 and follows Muzarabani on the list. Raza has added a number of variations to his armory and is bowling beautifully in the competition. He will look to contribute and add a few more to his tally when he takes the field against the Netherlands on Wednesday.

