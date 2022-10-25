T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 18

South Africa squared off against Zimbabwe in the 18th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Monday, October 24. The Bellerive Oval in Hobart hosted this exciting contest but rain played a spoilsport as the game was abandoned and both sides shared a point each.

The game was reduced to nine overs per side due to rain. Batting first, Zimbabwe struggled as they reeled at 19/4 in 3.4 overs, before Wesley Madhevere (35* off 18 balls) and Milton Shumba (18 off 20 balls) shared a decent partnership to help them post 79 at the end of their innings. Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets with the ball.

The Proteas got off to a blazing start, thanks to Quinton de Kock, who hit some outstanding strokes and raced to 47 off just 18 balls. He hit eight fours and a maximum and South Africa were 51/0 in three overs when rain arrived. The game was called off and, as a result, both sides shared a point each.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of match 18

Sri Lankan opener Kusal Mendis is the current leading run-scorer of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. He has scored 171 runs in four matches so far, and averages 57 with the bat. He is striking at 161.32 in the competition and is a crucial member of the Lankan side.

Max O’Dowd of the Netherlands sits below Mendis in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener has amassed 137 runs in four games. He missed out against Bangladesh in his last outing but will be hoping to contribute in his next fixture.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe was dismissed on a two-ball duck by Lungi Ngidi of South Africa in their last fixture. As a result, he failed to move up the table and sits in third position. He has 136 runs to his name and averages 34 with the bat. He is a vital cog in Zimbabwe’s batting line up and will look to add a few more to his tally.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the competition.

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka sits at the top of the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets in four games so far and averages 9.78 with the ball. He has bowled beautifully and will be looking to stay at the top going forward in the competition.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list. de Leede has nine wickets to his name and averages 10.78 with the ball. The Dutch pacer has contributed in each and every game so far and will look to keep contributing in a similar manner in his upcoming games.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka follows de Leede in the ladder of most wickets. Theekshana has picked up seven wickets in four games so far at an average of 12.71. He bowls economically for the Lankan side and is troubling opposition batters.

