T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Lankan duo of Kusal Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga top the charts – Updated after Match 17

Bangladesh defeated the Netherlands by nine runs in a Group 1 fixture of the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Monday.

After being asked to bat first, Bangladesh managed to score only 144 at the end of their 20 overs at the expense of eight wickets. Afif Hossain top-scored with 38 for them. The Dutch bowlers bowled brilliantly, with Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede finishing with two scalps each.

In reply, the Dutch batters faltered as they never got going. Colin Ackermann scored 62 but it wasn’t enough as they fell short in the end. Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh as he finished with figures of 4/25 in his four overs.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka continues to top the list of most runs scored at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. Mendis has scored 171 runs in four games with an average of 57 with the bat. The right-handed opener has been giving solid starts to his side and will play a crucial role for them in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

The Netherlands’ opener Max O’Dowd missed out on a big score in their game against Bangladesh. He was run out on eight and as a result, couldn’t add more to his tally. He now has 137 runs to his name in four games and will hope to step up and contribute in their next clash.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is placed below O’Dowd in the Most Runs List of T20 World Cup 2022. Raza is in rich form with the bat and has scored 136 runs in three games at an average of 45.33. His all-round efforts have helped Zimbabwe reach the Super 12 stage and he will hope to keep contributing in a similar manner going ahead in the competition.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 17

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan leg-spinner has picked up nine wickets in four games and sits at the top of the table. He averages 9.78 with the ball and will look to retain his top spot in his next fixture.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. de Leede picked up two wickets against Bangladesh and has taken his tally to nine wickets. With this, he has moved to the second spot, replacing Maheesh Theekshana.

Theekshana of Sri Lanka is slipped to the third spot. He has grabbed seven wickets in the competition so far. The spinner averages 12.71 in four games and has played a crucial role for his side turn the tables around after losing their opening fixture against Namibia. He will be eager to keep contributing for his team’s success going forward.

