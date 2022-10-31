T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Lorcan Tucker jumps to top spot in run-getters' list – Updated after Match 31

Australia faced off against Ireland in the 31st match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Gabba in Brisbane on Monday. The defending champions beat the Irish side by 42 runs to grab two points and move up the points table.

Ireland bowled first and struggled a bit as Australia posted 179 on the board, thanks to skipper Aaron Finch’s brilliant 63 at the top of the order. Barry McCarthy bowled beautifully for Ireland to pick up three wickets. Joshua Little also grabbed two wickets but the other bowlers were a bit expensive.

The Irish side lost half of their side inside the powerplay as the Aussies bowled brilliantly upfront. Lorcan Tucker stood tall and played some sensational strokes. He brought up his fifty but lacked support from the other end. He remained unbeaten on 71 but it wasn’t enough as they were bundled out on 137.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Lorcan Tucker played a fantastic knock against Australia (Image: Getty)

Lorcan Tucker has jumped to the top spot in the Most Runs List of the T20 World Cup 2022. He played a fantastic knock of 71* off just 48 balls to take his tally to 191 runs in six games. He hit nine fours and a maximum at the Gabba. Tucker has been averaging 47.75 with the bat and is a vital cog in the Irish batting lineup.

Kusal Mendis of Sri Lanka has slipped to second position in the Most Runs List. The Lankan opener has scored 180 runs in six matches at an average of 36. He needs to step up and contribute in their next game against Afghanistan on Tuesday.

Max O’Dowd has smashed 161 runs in six matches. The Dutch opener gave solid starts to his team in the group stages and played a vital role in helping his side reach the Super 12 stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. Virat Kohli of India sits below O’Dowd, having scored 156 runs in three matches. Kohli has been dismissed only once in the competition and is in rich form with the bat.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 31

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner from Sri Lanka has picked up 10 wickets in six matches and is troubling the opposition batters with his variations.

Blessing Muzarabani is playing a key role for Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-arm pacer is lethal with the new ball and has been moving the ball both ways. He has picked up nine wickets at an average of 14 and is leading the Zimbabwean pace-bowling attack brilliantly.

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe is having a fantastic tournament with both the bat and the ball. The spinner has grabbed nine wickets in six matches and has been troubling the opposition batters with his variations.

Maheesh Theekshana of Sri Lanka and Bas de Leede also have nine wickets to their name and follow Raza on the Most Wickets List.

