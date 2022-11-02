T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Max O’Dowd reclaims top spot in run-getters' list – Updated after Match 34

Match 34 of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw the Netherlands beat Zimbabwe by five wickets at the Adelaide Oval on Wednesday for their first win of the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

After electing to bat first, the Zimbabwe batters struggled throughout their innings, managing just 117 in 19.2 overs. Only Sikandar Raza (40) and Sean Williams (28) got to double digits. Paul van Meekeren bowled beautifully for the Dutch side to finish with figures of 3/29 in his four-over spell.

Chasing 118, Max O’Dowd stood tall against the Zimbabwean bowlers. He was well-supported by Tom Cooper (32) from the other end. O’Dowd scored 52 to take his team across the line with five wickets in hand and two overs to spare. Blessing Muzarabani and Richard Ngarava picked up two wickets apiece for the African nation.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Max O'Dowd played a fantastic knock against Zimbabwe (Image: Getty)

Max O’Dowd's match-winning knock against Zimbabwe has helped him reclaim the top spot in the list of most runs scored at the T20 World Cup 2022. The Dutch opener now has 213 runs to his name in seven matches.

Kusal Mendis has slipped to second spot following the conclusion of Match 34. The Lankan opener has scored 205 runs in seven games at an average of 34.16.

Lorcan Tucker of Ireland sits below Mendis in the Most Runs List of the T20 World Cup 2022. The Irish batter is having a fantastic tournament with the bat. Tucker has 191 runs to his name in six games at an impressive average of 47.75 with the bat.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 34

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker in the T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up 13 wickets at an average of 13.54.

Blessing Muzarabani is inching closer to the Lankan spinner in the Most Wickets List. The Zimbabwean pacer has grabbed 11 wickets in seven games so far and sits below Hasaranga. He picked up two wickets against the Netherlands, conceding only 23 runs in his four overs.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands bowled beautifully against Zimbabwe at the Adelaide Oval. He picked up the big wicket of Sikandar Raza to go along with the scalp of Luke Jongwe before finishing with figures of 2/14 in his four overs. He has taken his tally to 11 wickets and is placed below Muzarabani in the most wickets charts of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

