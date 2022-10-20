T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Max ODowd and Wanindu Hasaranga continue to lead the charts – Updated after Match 10

The tenth match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was a closely-fought contest between Namibia and the United Arab Emirates at Simmonds Stadium in Geelong. The United Arab Emirates registered their first win of the competition by beating Namibia by seven runs in this Group A fixture on Thursday (October 20).

After electing to bat first, contributions from Muhammad Waseem (50) and Chundangapoyil Rizwan (43*) laid a platform for a strong finish. A cameo from Basil Hameed (25*) helped the United Arab Emirates post 148 on the board at the end of their 20 overs. The side lost three wickets in the process.

In response, the Namibian side kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were struggling at 69/7 at one stage before David Wiese (55) and Ruben Trumpelmann (25*) stepped up and led the fightback. Nambia took the game to the last over but fell agonizingly short of the target as they lost the game by seven runs.

Hameed and Zahoor Khan picked up two wickets each for the United Arab Emirates.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs List after the conclusion of Match 10

Max O'Dowd of the Netherlands continues to lead the charts. He has scored 129 runs in three games so far and is the current leading run-scorer of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022.

O'Dowd played a brilliant knock of 71* against Sri Lanka. he will be pleased that he will get more chances to add to his tally as the Netherlands have qualified for the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Michael Jones of Scotland sits below O'Dowd in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022. Jones has scored 106 runs in two games and will play a vital role in his side’s must-win clash against Zimbabwe on Friday (October 21).

Sri Lanka’s opening batter Kusal Mendis follows Jones with 103 runs to his name in three games. He averages 34.33 with the bat and scored 79 against the Netherlands. Mendis is one of the cleanest strikers of the ball in the shortest format and will look to contribute in the Super 12s for his side.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Wanindu Hasaranga is the current leading wicket-taker in the competition

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka is the current leading wicket-taker of the T20 World Cup 2022. He has picked up seven wickets in three games and played a big part in Sri Lanka reaching the Super 12 stage of the competition. Hasaranga averages nine with the ball and has bowled economical spells so far.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands has also picked up seven wickets in three games and sits below Hasaranga on the list. He averages 9.71 with the ball and is leading the Dutch bowling attack brilliantly. De Leede will be a key member of the side in the Super 12s.

Alzarri Joseph has picked up six wickets in just two games. In West Indies’ must-win clash against Zimbabwe, Joseph picked up a four-fer, helping his side stay alive in the competition. He is lethal with the new ball and will be up for the Irish challenge on Friday.

