T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Rilee Rossouw storms into top 15 run-scorers – Updated after Match 22 

Match 22 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in a Group 2 fixture at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

Batting first, South Africa posted a mammoth 205 on the board, thanks to a scintillating ton from Rilee Rossouw (109 off 56 balls). He was well-supported by Quinton de Kock (63 off 38 balls) from the other end. Bangladesh picked up five wickets in total.

In reply, the Bangladesh batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were knocked over on 101 in 16.3 overs. Anrich Nortje starred with the ball for South Africa as he finished with figures of 4/10. Tabraiz Shamsi also chipped in with three scalps as they won the game comprehensively.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Most Runs list after the conclusion of Match 22

Kusal Mendis sits comfortably at the top of the Most Runs list of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The Lankan opening batter has smashed 176 runs in five games so far at an average of 44. He is striking at 157.14 in the competition and is a mainstay in the Lankan batting line up.

Mendis’ opening partner Pathum Nissanka is placed at the second position in the most runs list. Nissanka has scored 137 runs in four matches. He averages 34.25 with the bat and is one of the key members of the Lankan side. The Dutch opener Max O’Dowd sits below Nissanka, having scored 137 runs in four games. He is rich form with the bat and played a key part in them reaching the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Rilee Rossouw has stormed into the top 15 run-scorers of the T20 World Cup 2022 after a sensational hundred against Bangladesh in his last match. He hit 7 fours and 8 sixes in his knock of 109 off just 56 balls. He is placed at the 12th position in the most runs list of the T20 World Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets list after Match 22

Wanindu Hasaranga of Sri Lanka continues to the top the list of most wickets of the T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner has picked up nine wickets in five matches and sits at the top of the list. He averages 15.67 with the ball and will be eager to retain his top spot in the upcoming games.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list. The Dutch pacer has grabbed nine wickets so far at an average of 10.78. He is a key member in the Dutch side and will eager to step up in his next clash against India.

Maheesh Theekshana has grabbed eight wickets in five games and follows de Leede in the list of most wickets of the T20 World Cup 2022. The spinner has troubled most batters in the competition and will be looking to add a few more to his tally when he takes the field next time.

