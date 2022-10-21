T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs and Most Wickets standings: Sikandar Raza and Wanindu Hasaranga lead the charts – Updated after Match 12

Zimbabwe qualified for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 after topping Group B on Friday. They did so by beating Scotland in their last group fixture by five wickets to seal a berth in the Super 12s at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

After electing to bat first, the Scottish side posted 132 on the board, thanks to a fighting fifty from George Munsey (54 off 51 balls) at the top of the order. Zimbabwe bowlers bowled brilliantly and picked up six wickets in total, with Tendai Chatara and Richard Ngarava finishing with two apiece.

Chasing 133, skipper Craig Ervine stepped up and scored a brilliant fifty at the top of the order. Sikandar Raza supported him nicely from the other end as he scored 40 off just 23 balls. Their contributions helped them chase down the total in the penultimate over. With this win, Zimbabwe qualified to the Super 12 stage and knocked Scotland out of the competition.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Runs List

Max ODowd is the second highest run-scorer in the competition

Sikandar Raza of Zimbabwe has jumped to the top of the list of most runs of the T20 World Cup 2022. Raza scored 40 off 23 balls against Scotland and has taken his tally to 136 runs in three matches. He is in rich form with the bat and will play a crucial role for Zimbabwe in the Super 12 stage of the competition.

Max ODowd of the Netherlands has slipped to the second position after the conclusion of match 12. ODowd has smashed 129 runs in three games so far and has played a crucial role for the Dutch side in qualifying for the next stage of the T20 World Cup 2022. The right-handed opener will be looking to keep contributing for his side.

George Munsey of Scotland looked in very good nick with the bat. He scored a fighting 54 against Zimbabwe in their last fixture and now has 121 runs to his name in the competition. He is Scotland’s highest run-scorer in the competition and follows ODowd in the list. He will be disappointed that he won’t be getting any further chance to add to his tally.

T20 World Cup 2022 Most Wickets List

Most Wickets List after Match 12

Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker in ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. The leg spinner has picked up seven wickets in three games and is playing a vital role for Sri Lanka in the competition. He averages 9 with the ball and has played a crucial role in them qualifying to the next stage of the tournament.

Bas de Leede of the Netherlands sits below Hasaranga in the most wickets list of the T20 World Cup 2022. de Leede has picked seven wickets at an average of 9.71 and played a big part in the Netherlands qualifying for the Super 12s. The right-arm pacer will look to add a few more to his tally in his upcoming games.

Alzarri Joseph of West Indies has six wickets to his name and follows de Leede in the list of most wickets. The right-arm pacer averages 13.83 with the ball and would be disappointed that his side didn’t qualify to the next stage. Blessing Muzarabani of Zimbabwe also has picked six wickets in three games and follows Joseph in the list.

