T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Afghanistan vs Ireland Match 25

Afghanistan were scheduled to take on Ireland in the 25th match of the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. But rain played spoilsport in the Group 1 match as both sides were forced to share a point each.

Ireland now have three points to their name as they move up the ladder. They are now placed second and sit below New Zealand, who also have three points to their name. The Kiwis are ahead due to a better net run-rate.

Sri Lanka are third with a win and a defeat so far and have two points to their name. England also have two points and follow the Lankan side in the points table in fourth.

Australia lost their opening fixture against New Zealand but bounced back to beat Sri Lanka comprehensively. As a result, they have two points under their belt and sit below the English side in fifth.

Afghanistan have been very unlucky in the 2022 T20 World Cup. They lost their opening fixture to England but both their next two fixtures have been washed out. They are yet to win a game and have two points to their name.

They are languishing at the bottom of the points table and can only hope that they get a chance to take the field in their next encounter.

Rain again plays spoilsport as Afghanistan share a point with Ireland

Updated Points Table after Match 25 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

Rain hasn’t been kind to Afghanistan. They lost to England in their opening T20 World Cup 2022 fixture at the Perth Stadium. They arrived in Melbourne to face New Zealand but persistent rain washed out the game.

The same was the case against Ireland as the match was abandoned without a ball being bowled. As a result, Afghanistan now have two points in three games and the road to the semi-finals is getting tougher for them.

Ireland, on the other hand, lost to Sri Lanka in their first game of the Super 12s but turned the tables to beat England in a rain-marred contest. They won the game by five runs via DLS.

Ireland now have three points in as many games and are second in the table. They will hope that the rain stays away and they get a chance to grab their second Super-12 win when they face Australia in their next T20 World Cup encounter on Monday.

