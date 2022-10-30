T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe Match 28

The 28th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Bangladesh face Zimbabwe at the Gabba in Brisbane on Sunday. There were some crazy scenes at the end of the match as it went down to the wire and Bangladesh held their nerves to win the game by three runs.

Batting first, Bangladesh posted 150 on the board, thanks to a fantastic knock of 71 from Najmul Hossain Shanto. Zimbabwe picked up seven wickets in total, with Richard Ngarava and Blessing Muzarabani finishing with two each.

Chasing 151, Zimbabwe took the game down to the last over despite losing wickets at regular intervals. With 16 required off the last over, they fell short by three runs.

With this, Bangladesh have won their second game of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have now jumped to second position in the points table with four points to their name. India also have four points but have pipped Bangladesh on the net run rate. The Men in Blue have a net run rate of +1.425 as opposed to -1.533 for Bangladesh.

South Africa have three points under their belt in two games and are placed in third position. Below them sit Zimbabwe, who suffered their first loss in the Super 12 stage of the competition. Zimbabwe have three points in their account and a net run rate of -0.050.

Pakistan are really struggling in the T20 World Cup 2022 and are yet to win a game. They have lost both their fixtures so far and are placed in fifth position. The same has been the case with the Netherlands as they languish at the bottom of the points table in Group 2.

Drama unfolds at the Gabba as Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe in a thriller

Najmul Hossain Shanto in action during the Bangladesh v Zimbabwe clash at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

The game between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe had everything in store for fans. After Bangladesh finished their innings, Zimbabwe got off to a shaky start, losing four wickets inside the powerplay.

Experienced campaigner Sean Williams, along with Regis Chakabva, led the recovery work. Williams brought up his fifty but Chakabva fell on 15. Williams (64) along with Ryan Burl took the game deep but the former fell in the penultimate over.

The equation came down to 16 required from the last over. Richard Ngarava kept Zimbabwe’s hopes alive as he smacked a four and a six to bring the equation down to five runs from the final ball.

Blessing Muzarabani swung hard at a delivery from Mosaddek Hossain, but failed to connect and Nurul Hasan dislodged the bails in a flash. Replays suggested that Hasan had collected the ball in front of the stumps. As a result, no ball was called and it was game on. Mosaddek held his nerves to beat Muzarabani on the free hit to help his side win the game.

