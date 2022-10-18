T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Namibia vs Netherlands Match 5

In the fifth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, the Netherlands beat Namibia at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong in Group A to go the top of the table.

After electing to bat first, Namibia struggled to get going, as they only managed 121-6. The game went down to the wire, but Netherlands got across the line with three balls and five wickets to spare. With the win over Namibia, the Netherlands now have four points. They beat United Arab Emirates in their opener and have a healthy net run rate of +0.149.

Namibia, meanwhile, won their first game against Sri Lanka but lost to the Netherlands. They sit below the Netherlands in the standings with two points and a net run rate of +1.277.

United Arab Emirates are yet to open their account and are third in the standings. They have a net run rate of -0.097, ahead of Sri Lanka, who are reeling at the bottom. UAE will take on Sri Lanka in the sixth game.

Bas de Leede stars in Netherlands’ nervy win over Namibia

Batting first, Namibia struggled to get going. Jan Frylinck top-scored with 43 but lacked support from the other end as they ended with a below-par total. Bas de Leede was the pick of the bowlers for the Netherlands with three wickets, conceding 18 runs in three overs.

Chasing 122, Netherlands openers Max ODowd and Vikramjit Singh scored 35 and 39 respectively. They lost quick wickets in a bid to improve their NRR. However, De Leede, coming in at three, kept his cool and remained unbeaten on 30 to take his team across the line. JJ Smit picked up two wickets for Namibia, but that wasn't enough.

Group A is wide open now with the Netherlands jumping to top spot in the points table. The race to the Super 12 stage is getting interesting.

