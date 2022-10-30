T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Pakistan vs Netherlands Match 29

Pakistan defeated the Netherlands by six wickets in the 29th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday. The Perth Stadium hosted this encounter where the Dutch side was completely outplayed as Pakistan grabbed their first win of the tournament.

The win has fetched the Asian giants two points. They are placed in fifth position in the Group 2 points table and have improved their net run rate to +0.765. The Netherlands continue to struggle in the Super 12s and have suffered their third straight loss as they languish at the bottom of the points table.

India continue to top the points table in Group 2. They are unbeaten in the competition so far and have four points to their name. They have a healthy net run rate of +1.425 which has helped them stay above Bangladesh, who also have four points to their name. Bangladesh have a net run rate of -1.533 and will look to improve in their next fixture.

South Africa have won one game and their opening fixture was washed out due to rain. As a result, they have three points to their name and are placed third in the points table. Zimbabwe lost to Bangladesh in a thriller of a contest and as a result, stay at the fourth position. They have three points to their name and will have to win their remaining games to qualify for the semi-finals.

Pakistan brush aside the Netherlands to grab their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022

Updated Points Table after Match 29 (Image Courtesy: www.t20worldcup.com)

The Dutch skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and opted to bat first. The decision backfired as their batters failed to adapt to the conditions and struggled to get going. Their top four batters departed in single digit scores. Colin Ackermann (27) and Scott Edwards (15) tried to resurrect the innings but their departures led to collapse as they finished their innings on 91/9. Pakistan bowled beautifully and never allowed the Dutch batters to settle in. Shadab Khan picked up three wickets with the ball. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

Chasing a modest total, Pakistan lost their skipper Babar Azam (4) early in the innings. Mohammad Rizwan tood tall against the Dutch bowlers at one end and he was well-supported by Fakhar Zaman from the other end. Zaman departed on 20 in the eighth over in trying to score quickly. Rizwan stayed calm and played a well-composed knock of 49 before getting dismissed. He took his side within touching distance of the target but failed to stay unbeaten till the end. Pakistan chased down the total in the 14th over to win the game by six wickets. With this, they grabbed their first win of the T20 World Cup 2022.

