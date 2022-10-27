The 24th match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 was a thriller of a contest between Zimbabwe and Pakistan. The Perth Stadium in Perth hosted this Group 2 fixture on Thursday (October 27) where Zimbabwe beat Pakistan by one run.

Batting first, Zimbabwe’s batters struggled a bit as they managed to score only 130 at the end of their 20 overs. Sean Williams top-scored with 31 for Zimbabwe. In reply, Pakistan kept losing wickets at regular intervals. The game went down to the wire and Zimbabwe held their nerves to win the game by one run on the last ball.

Pakistan again failed to hold their nerves in a nail-biting contest and suffered a loss. They have now played two games and lost both. They are placed in fifth position in the points table and have a net run rate of -0.050. The Netherlands continue to reel at the bottom of the table after losing both their fixtures.

Zimbabwe have moved up the ladder after beating Pakistan in a thriller of a contest. They have taken their tally to three points and sit in third position. South Africa also have three points to their name and sit above Zimbabwe, thanks to a better net run rate.

India are on a roll in the T20 World Cup 2022. They have played two games so far and won both. They sit comfortably at the top of the points table of Group 2.

Bangladesh have played two games so far. They have won one game, lost as many and have only two points to their name. They are placed in fourth position and with a big upset in Perth, this group is going to get interesting.

After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe’s batters struggled to adapt to the conditions as they managed to score only 130 at the end of their 20 overs. Experienced campaigner Sean Williams top-scored with 31 but the other batters failed to contribute. Pakistan picked up eight wickets in total, with Mohammad Wasim Jr. finishing with figures of 4/24 in his four overs. Haris Rauf also grabbed three wickets.

Defending a below par total, Zimbabwe’s bowlers bowled beautifully and kept picking wickets at regular intervals. They didn’t allow Pakistan’s batters to get away. Shan Masood top-scored with 44 for Pakistan but Zimbabwe’s bowlers took the game to the last over.

With 11 required from the last over, Brad Evans held his nerves to defend it successfully. Sikandar Raza starred with the ball for Zimbabwe as he picked up three wickets, giving away only 25 runs in his four overs. Zimbabwe held their nerves to win the game by one run to hand Pakistan another loss in the T20 World Cup 2022.

