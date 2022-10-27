T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Bangladesh Match 22

South Africa beat Bangladesh by 104 runs in the 22nd match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 on Thursday. The Sydney Cricket Ground hosted this contest where Bangladesh were completely outplayed by the Proteas.

Batting first, Rilee Rossouw scored a magnificent ton to power South Africa to 205/5 in their 20 overs. The South African bowlers then bowled beautifully and knocked over Bangladesh on 101 to win the game. Anrich Nortje picked up four wickets and Tabraiz Shamsi also chipped in with three.

With this big win, South Africa have boosted their net run rate to +5.200. They registered their first win of the competition to jump to the top spot in the Group 2 points table with three points.

India are placed below them with two points to their name. Bangladesh had a good chance to go to the top of the table but lost to South Africa and are now placed in third position.

Zimbabwe’s opening fixture against South Africa was washed out and they shared a point with South Africa. They have one point under their belt and are placed below Bangladesh in the points table. Pakistan and the Netherlands are yet to win a single game in the T20 World Cup 2022 and follow Zimbabwe in the points table.

Rilee Rossouw’s ton helps South Africa grab their first win of T20 World Cup 2022

Rilee Rossouw celebrates his ton during the South Africa v Bangladesh game at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup (Image: Getty)

After electing to bat first, South Africa lost their skipper Temba Bavuma in the opening over but a sensational stand between Quinton de Kock and Rilee Rossouw helped them post a mammoth total on the board. The two put on a 168-run partnership between them, which is the highest-ever for any wicket in T20 World Cups.

De Kock departed on 63 whereas Rossouw left the field after bringing up his second T20I ton. Rossouw hit seven fours and eight sixes in his knock.

Chasing a mammoth total, the Bangladesh batters never got going as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Litton Das top-scored with 34 but the other batters failed to contribute.

Bangladesh suffered their first loss of the T20 World Cup 2022 and will have to be on their toes in their next clash against Zimbabwe on October 30.

