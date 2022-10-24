T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after South Africa vs Zimbabwe Match 18

The 18th match of theICC Men’s T20 World Cup saw South Africa face Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. Rain played a spoilsport, and Group 2 fixture of the Super 12 stage ended with points shared because of rain.

Persistent rain resulted in the game reduced to nine overs per side. Zimbabwe captain Craig Ervine won the toss and opted to bat first but only managed 79-5. The Proteas got off to a flying start, scoring 51 in three overs but rain arrived, and the game was called off.

As a result, both South Africa and Zimbabwe shared a point apiece. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe are now in the middle of the points table of Group 2. Bangladesh beat the Netherlands in their opening game and are the table-toppers. They have two points and have a healthy net run rate of +0.450.

India are second after beating arch-rivals Pakistan in a thriller on Sunday. They have two points and sit below Bangladesh in the points table. Pakistan are fifth with zero points. The Netherlands also zero points and are reeling at the bottom of the standings.

After electing to bat first, Zimbabwe got off to a worst possible start, as they lost four wickets inside the first four overs and were reeling at 19-4.

Wesley Madhevere joined hands with Milton Shumba led the recovery. Madhevere took on the bowling from the word go and smacked the ball all around the park as he remained unbeaten on 35 off just 18 to help Zimbabwe reach 79 in nine overs. Lungi Ngidi picked up two wickets for the Proteas.

In response, South Africa got off to a flier, thanks to Quinton de Kock. The left-hander played some sensational strokes, scoring an unbeaten 47 off just 18. The Proteas reached 51 at the end of three overs, but rain arrived. and no further play was possible as the game was called off.

With only three overs getting bowled, it was not deemed a completed game, and both teams received a point piece. The Proteas will feel hard done by, as they were comfortably ahead of the DLS score when the game was eventually called off.

