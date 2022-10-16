T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Namibia Match 1

We had a sensational start to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. Namibia beat Sri Lanka by 55 runs in the opening fixture at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong to kickstart their campaign on a winning note.

After being asked to bat first, Namibia posted 163 on the board, thanks to contributions from Jan Frylinck (44) and JJ Smit (31*). The Lankan side picked up seven wickets in total, with Pramod Madushan finishing with two to his name.

Namibian bowlers bowled beautifully as they didn’t allow the Lankan batters to get away. They kept picking up wickets at regular intervals and knocked over Sri Lanka on 108 to win the game convincingly. With this win, Namibia have boosted their net run rate and have gotten off to a winning start.

Namibia now go to the top of the Group A table with two points and a net run rate of +2.750.

Sri Lanka, meanwhile, lost their opening fixture to languish at the the bottom of the table. They will be hoping to register their first win of the competition when they take the field next time.

The Netherlands and United Arab Emirates are placed in second and third positions, respectively, in the points table. They will face off in the second match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong.

Namibia get off to a winning start at T20 World Cup 2022

It was a solid performance from Namibia in the opening fixture of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. They scored 68 runs in the last five overs to post 163/7 on the board, thanks to cameos from Jan Frylinck (44 off 28 balls) and JJ Smit (31* off 16 balls).

The bowlers then backed up their batters and defended the total successfully. They will be brimming with confidence and have taken a big step in qualifying for the Super 12s.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will have to get back to the drawing board quickly. Their bowlers went on a journey in the final stages of the innings and, as a result, were chasing a hefty total. The batters threw away their wickets to lose the game by 55 runs. They will now have to win both their remaining fixtures to advance to the Super 12 stage of the competition.

