T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Sri Lanka vs Netherlands Match 9

The ninth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw Sri Lanka face The Netherlands at Simonds Stadium in Geelong. Sri Lanka beat the Dutch side to seal a berth in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

Batting first, Sri Lanka posted 162 on the board, losing six wickets. Kusal Mendis played a very good knock of 79 at the top of the order for them. In reply, the Dutch side kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they were restricted to 146/9, losing the game by 16 runs.

With this win, Sri Lanka have gone to the top of the points table. They have taken their tally to four points and pip The Netherlands on the net run rate as both sides have four points each. The Lankan side has a net run rate of +0.667 as opposed to -0.162 of The Netherlands. Due to this, Sri Lanka have qualified for the Super 12s.

Namibia are placed third in the points table with two points to their name. They have a healthy net run rate of +1.277 and a win against the United Arab Emirates in their last group game will see them progress to the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

United Arab Emirates have already been knocked out of the competition after losing both their fixtures. They are placed at the bottom of the points table and will be eager to finish The T20 World Cup 2022 on a winning note.

Sri Lanka qualify for the Super 12 stage of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022

After electing to bat first, Kusal Mendis stepped up for Sri Lanka and played a brilliant knock. He scored 79 off just 44 balls to help his side post 162 on the board. His knock comprised of five fours and as many sixes. Paul van Meekeren and Bas de Leede picked up two wickets each for the Netherlands.

Chasing 163, Max O'Dowd starred with the bat for the Dutch side. He stood tall against the Lankan bowlers but lacked support from the other end. He tried hard and remained unbeaten on 71* off 53 balls but it wasn’t enough as they finished their innings on 146/9, falling short of the target by 16 runs. The Lankan side has made it through to the Super 12 stage whereas the Dutch side will qualify if United Arab Emirates beat Namibia in the 10th match.

