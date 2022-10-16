T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after United Arab Emirates vs Netherlands Match 2

Match 2 of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw the Netherlands beat the United Arab Emirates in by three wickets a hard-fought contest on Sunday. Simonds Stadium in Geelong hosted this exciting Group A fixture.

Batting first, Muhammad Waseem scored 41 at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end as they finished their innings on 111/8. In reply, the Dutch batters contributed but the game went down to the wire. They held their nerves to get across the line in the last over with three wickets in hand.

With this win, the Netherlands have grabbed two points and sit below Namibia, who are atop the table. Namibia defeated Sri Lanka in the opening fixture of the T20 World Cup 2022. They have pipped the Netherlands thanks to a better net run rate. The Namibian side has a net run rate of +2.750 as opposed to +0.097 of the Netherlands.

United Arab Emirates are placed third in the points table. They failed to fire in unison and as a result, lost their opening fixture against the Netherlands. They are yet to open their account.

Sri Lanka languish at the bottom of the points table. They suffered a heavy loss in their opening fixture and have a net run rate of -2.750. They will have to bring out their A-game in their remaining two fixtures to qualify for the Super 12s.

Dutch players win nail-biting contest against United Arab Emirates

The fixture between the Netherlands and the United Arab Emirates turned out to be a cliffhanger. Chasing 112, the Dutch side kept losing wickets at regular intervals. With six required from the last over, skipper Scott Edwards held his nerves and remained unbeaten on 16 to take his side across the line.

Earlier, Bas de Leede bowled brilliantly for Netherlands and picked up three wickets to restrict the UAE to 111. Fred Klaassen also chipped in with a couple of scalps.

The United Arab Emirates batters failed to adapt to the conditions apart from Muhammad Waseem, who top-scored with 41. He looked good at the top of the order but lacked support from the other end. They scored only 111 in their 20 overs but lost eight wickets in the process.

The bowlers tried their level best and took the game to the last over but failed to defend the total. Junaid Siddique was the pick of the bowlers for them, finishing with figures of 3/24 in his four overs.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes