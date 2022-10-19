T20 World Cup 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after West Indies vs Zimbabwe Match 8

The eighth match of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 saw West Indies face Zimbabwe at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart on Wednesday. West Indies came out on top by 31 runs in this Group B fixture to stay alive in the tournament.

West Indies skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to bat first. Johnson Charles scored 45 at the top of the order as they finished their innings on 153/7. Zimbabwe batters then kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bundled out on 122.

West Indies have kept themselves alive in the T20 World Cup 2022 by finishing on the winning side against Zimbabwe. They have bagged two points and are now placed third in the Group B points table. They sit above Ireland who also have two points but have a poor net run rate of -0.468 as compared to -0.275 for the Caribbean side.

Zimbabwe have now slipped to the second spot. They have a net run rate of zero at the moment and sit below Scotland, who are the table toppers in Elite Group B with a net run rate of +0.759.

The top two teams will qualify for the Super 12 stage and the race is going to get interesting. West Indies and Ireland will meet on Friday whereas Scotland will face Zimbabwe. The winner of these two games will progress to the Super 12s of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Johnson Charles and Alzarri Joseph help West Indies stay alive in the T20 World Cup 2022

After electing to bat first, Johnson Charles played a well-composed knock of 45 off 36 balls to help his side post 153/7 on the board. Rovman Powell scored 28 lower down the order which helped them get past the 150-run mark. Sikandar Raza bowled beautifully for Zimbabwe and picked up three wickets, giving away only 19 runs in his four overs.

In reply, Zimbabwe got off to a solid start, thanks to Wesley Madhevere’s 19-ball 27 at the top of the order but the other batters failed to contribute. The West Indies bowlers didn’t allow Zimbabwe’s batters to get going.

Luke Jongwe scored 29 lower down the order but it wasn’t enough. Alzarri Joseph was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies as he finished with figures of 4/16 in his four overs. Jason Holder also chipped in with three scalps to help them defend the total successfully.

Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads

Poll : 0 votes