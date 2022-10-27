T20 World Cup 2022: "Rilee 'Rampage' Rossouw" - Twitterati lavish praise on explosive batter as he scores first hundred of the tournament

South African batter Rilee Rossouw scripted history by becoming the first player from a full-member nation to score consecutive T20I hundreds.

The left-handed batter scored a stunning 109-run knock from 56 deliveries to propel South Africa to a 205-run mammoth score in their Super 12s encounter against Bangladesh in Sydney.

He came into bat at No.3 following the early departure of skipper Temba Bavuma. Amid rain interruptions, Rossouw stitched up a huge partnership with Quinton de Kock for the second wicket, which was broken in the 15th over.

The explosive batter hit seven fours and eight sixes and continued his fine run of form since his return to the South African national team. He was called up for the three-match away series against England earlier this year, having last played a T20I in 2016.

He got back into the scheme of things with an unbeaten 96 in the second T20I in Bristol and has been a regular feature since. The Bloemfontein-born player recorded his maiden T20I hundred in a T20I against India in Indore last month, which came on the back of successive ducks on the tour.

Twitter were in awe of the Proteas batter as he blew the Bangladesh bowling unit apart with his brute force. Here are some of the reactions:

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Rain has stopped play for an hour and they are telecasting Rilee Rossouw's net session against bowling machines. #SAvBAN Rain has stopped play for an hour and they are telecasting Rilee Rossouw's net session against bowling machines. #SAvBAN

FOXUMAKI @TheetaPuruguu Rilee Rampage Rossouw Rilee Rampage Rossouw 🔥💥

Johnpaul•fitness coach @_getfitwithj

Didn’t work out with RCB as a young player but would love to see him in red again.



Better late than never.



#T20worldcup Really like Rilee Rossouw and good to see he’s finally fulfilling his potential and how!Didn’t work out with RCB as a young player but would love to see him in red again.Better late than never. Really like Rilee Rossouw and good to see he’s finally fulfilling his potential and how! Didn’t work out with RCB as a young player but would love to see him in red again.Better late than never.#T20worldcup

𝕤𝕒𝕚𝕣𝕒𝕙 // Team Green 💚 @sairah56 🏻

Warra Knock Another T20 Hundred For RossouwWarra Knock Another T20 Hundred For Rossouw 👏🏻Warra Knock

𝑨𝑽 🇮🇳 @cricketArnav



Unbelievable knock from Rilee Rossouw What an absolute demolition from SAUnbelievable knock from Rilee Rossouw What an absolute demolition from SAUnbelievable knock from Rilee Rossouw🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥

Sandy @_namespace Rossouw’s decision to play for his century cost africa 10-20 runs easily Rossouw’s decision to play for his century cost africa 10-20 runs easily

𝙋𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙮𝙪𝙨𝙝 𝙎 @ps26_11 100 in a T20 WC is surely one memorable knock from Rossouw #T20WorldCup 100 in a T20 WC is surely one memorable knock from Rossouw #T20WorldCup

Luigi @Ali__Luigi

They could have easily score 240-250.

#T20WorldCup #BANvsSA Great comeback from Bangladesh. Rossouw's urge of getting a hundred slowed down South Africa's innings.They could have easily score 240-250. Great comeback from Bangladesh. Rossouw's urge of getting a hundred slowed down South Africa's innings.They could have easily score 240-250.#T20WorldCup #BANvsSA

Cricket_With_Kobus!🏏🇿🇦 @JvrensburgKobus from Rilee Rossouw 🏏



To think some people questioned his place in the side after those 2 ducks vs India 🤣



He IS a T20 player



#T20WorldCup That was one magnificentfrom Rilee RossouwTo think some people questioned his place in the side after those 2 ducks vs IndiaHe IS a T20 player That was one magnificent 💯 from Rilee Rossouw 🔥🏏To think some people questioned his place in the side after those 2 ducks vs India 🇮🇳 🤣He IS a T20 player 😁#T20WorldCup

TheOutsideEdge @TheOutsideEdge1 🏻 🏻 🏻 #T20WorldCup #SouthAfrica #Bangladesh Ohhh South Africa Going biigggg!!! Rilee Rossouw What a knock! Ohhh South Africa Going biigggg!!! Rilee Rossouw What a knock! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 #T20WorldCup #SouthAfrica #Bangladesh

Kausthub Gudipati @kaustats



Gustav McKeon for France , 2022

Rilee Rossouw for South Africa , 2022

#T20WorldCup #BANvSA Centuries in consecutive T20I innings:Gustav McKeon for France, 2022Rilee Rossouw for South Africa, 2022 Centuries in consecutive T20I innings:Gustav McKeon for France🇫🇷, 2022Rilee Rossouw for South Africa🇿🇦, 2022#T20WorldCup #BANvSA

David @CricketFreakD1 From WC 2015 in Australia to WC 2022 in Australia, what a FREAK comeback by Rossouw!! From WC 2015 in Australia to WC 2022 in Australia, what a FREAK comeback by Rossouw!! https://t.co/bob0Jgq2iG

South Africa post a commanding 205-5 courtesy of Rossouw's exploits

The left-handed batter proceeded to score over half of what South Africa eventually ended with after 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Bangladesh made a credible comeback in the death overs, restricting the Proteas to just 29 runs off the final five overs.

Temba Bauma's side were primed to score around 230-240 considering that they were 176-2 after 15 overs were bowled. However, tight bowling and the constant fall of wickets towards the end meant that the boundaries did not quite flow as they did for the majority of the innings.

Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Aiden Markram, who played out the final set of overs, did not have a strike rate above 100.

Is Rilee Rossouw's blitzkrieg one of the best innings in T20 World Cup history? Let us know what you think

