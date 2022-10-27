T20 World Cup 2022: "Rilee 'Rampage' Rossouw" - Twitterati lavish praise on explosive batter as he scores first hundred of the tournament

South African batter Rilee Rossouw scripted history by becoming the first player from a full-member nation to score consecutive T20I hundreds.
The left-handed batter scored a stunning 109-run knock from 56 deliveries to propel South Africa to a 205-run mammoth score in their Super 12s encounter against Bangladesh in Sydney.
He came into bat at No.3 following the early departure of skipper Temba Bavuma. Amid rain interruptions, Rossouw stitched up a huge partnership with Quinton de Kock for the second wicket, which was broken in the 15th over.
The explosive batter hit seven fours and eight sixes and continued his fine run of form since his return to the South African national team. He was called up for the three-match away series against England earlier this year, having last played a T20I in 2016.
He got back into the scheme of things with an unbeaten 96 in the second T20I in Bristol and has been a regular feature since. The Bloemfontein-born player recorded his maiden T20I hundred in a T20I against India in Indore last month, which came on the back of successive ducks on the tour.
Twitter were in awe of the Proteas batter as he blew the Bangladesh bowling unit apart with his brute force. Here are some of the reactions:
South Africa post a commanding 205-5 courtesy of Rossouw's exploits
The left-handed batter proceeded to score over half of what South Africa eventually ended with after 20 overs after choosing to bat first. Bangladesh made a credible comeback in the death overs, restricting the Proteas to just 29 runs off the final five overs.
Temba Bauma's side were primed to score around 230-240 considering that they were 176-2 after 15 overs were bowled. However, tight bowling and the constant fall of wickets towards the end meant that the boundaries did not quite flow as they did for the majority of the innings.
Tristan Stubbs, David Miller and Aiden Markram, who played out the final set of overs, did not have a strike rate above 100.
Is Rilee Rossouw's blitzkrieg one of the best innings in T20 World Cup history? Let us know what you think
Get the Latest updates & News on T20 World Cup & Follow us for Live Scores, Schedule, and Squads
Poll : Who should be given a spot in India's Playing XI for #IndVsNed?
Deepak Hooda
Rishabh Pant
Yuzvendra Chahal
No change
2713 votes