Former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar is disgusted after Babar Azam-led Pakistan lost to Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday (October 27). He summed up the Men in Green’s performance with a hard-hitting tweet.

After a clinical bowling performance, Pakistan's batting unit failed to step up in a 130-run chase. Openers Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan could not deliver again at the ongoing T20 World Cup, while the middle-order failed to take their team home.

Shan Masood once again saved Pakistan after a bad start. He scored 44 off 38 balls but couldn’t stay there till the end.

Pakistan needed 31 runs off their last four overs, but regular wickets proved too costly for Babar Azam and Co.

The former Pakistan speedster wrote on Twitter:

“That’s embarrassing, to be most polite!”

All-rounder Sikander Raza shone with three wickets, while Brad Evans scalped a couple of victims too. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe took one wicket each.

“Very disappointing performance” – Babar Azam sums up Pakistan’s loss against Zimbabwe in T20 World Cup

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was gutted at the loss against Zimbabwe and questioned the batting unit for failing to chase down 130. He said Shadab Khan's wicket was the match's turning point.

The all-rounder departed for 17 off 14 balls during the 14th over. It led to another wicket as Haider Ali was out for a first-ball duck, leaving Pakistan at 88/5.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance. We are not up to the mark in batting. We have good batters, but both openers got out in the powerplay. When Shadab and Shan were building partnership, unfortunately, Shadab got out and then back-to-back wickets that pushed us into a pressure situation."

He continued:

“First six overs, we haven't used the new ball well, but we finished well with the ball. We will sit out, discuss our mistakes, train hard, and come back strong in our next game.”

With back-to-back losses against India and Zimbabwe, Pakistan have failed to open their account in the points tally at the T20 World Cup. They must win all their remaining matches to stay in contention for a semifinal spot. They have to beat the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh in their remaining group-stage games.

Pakistan will next face the Netherlands at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday (October 30).

