T20 World Cup 2022: "Such a selfish player!" - Pakistani fans accuse Mohammad Rizwan of prioritising personal record over team's interest 

Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan missed his half-century by just one run as he got out for 49 in 39 deliveries against the Netherlands in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 on Sunday, October 30.

However, despite finally getting some runs under his belt, the opening batter was subjected to a lot of criticism for playing with a sub-par strike rate of 125.64. Several fans took to social media, slamming Rizwan for not showing any urgency while chasing a modest target of 92.

The Men in Green's supporters pointed out that the side are in desperate need of improving their net run rate, which is why Rizwan should have shown more intent during his stay at the crease. Here are some of the reactions:

Notably, Rizwan had scored just 18 runs from Pakistan's first two fixtures in the showpiece event. While he did show glimpses of form against the Netherlands, he was criticized by many for his scoring rate.

The Babar Azam-led side need to win all of their remaining matches by a big margin. However, that would still not guarantee them a place in the semi-finals as their fate lies in the hands of other Group 2 teams.

Pakistan secure six-wicket win over the Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2022

Babar Azam and Co. are finally off the mark in the points table with their six-wicket win over the Netherlands in the 29th match of the T20 World Cup 2022. After being asked to bowl first, the Pakistani bowlers did a wonderful job, restricting their opponents to 91/9 in 20 overs.

Pakistan chased down the target in the 14th over, claiming their maiden win in the competition. Rizwan, with his 49-run knock, was the top performer with the bat for the side.

Despite the victory, the side are still in the penulimate position in the Group 2 standings. They have a net run rate of 0.765 to their name. Pakistan will face South Africa and Bangladesh in their final two group-stage fixtures on November 3 and 6, respectively.

Pakistani supporters will also be keeping a close eye on Sunday's clash between India and South Africa and they would want the Men in Blue to trump the Proteas in the encounter.

