T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar meets Pakistan skipper Babar Azam; presents an autographed cap

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam recently met Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

In a video shared by Pakistan Cricket on its Twitter handle, Babar was seen chatting with Gavaskar. A few Pakistani support staff, including Saqlain Mushtaq and Mohammad Yousuf, were also present.

The caption read:

"Babar Azam meets Sunil Gavaskar. #T20WorldCup | #WeHaveWeWill."

Gavaskar was heard giving batting tips to Babar, who is currently one of the best batters in the business across formats.

The cricketer-turned-commentator also presented the Men in Green skipper with a signed cap and wished him luck for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Pakistan are pitted in Group 2 alongside India, South Africa, Bangladesh, and two qualifying teams.

Pakistan go down against England in their first warm-up game

Pakistan decided to rest skipper Babar and wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan and test their bench strength in the warm-up game against England at the Gabba on Monday, October 17. All-rounder Shadab Khan led the side in Babar's absence.

Asked to bat first in a rain-curtailed 19-over game, the batters struggled against the English bowlers. Shan Masood, who opened the innings, batted well for his 39 off 22 balls, but others failed to chip in with significant contributions.

At one stage it looked like they would struggle to cross the 150-run mark, but Mohammad Wasim's 26 off 16 deliveries helped the team post a sizeable total on the board.

In response, England banked on Harry Brook (45* off 24) and Sam Curran's (33* off 14) unbeaten 59-run stand to cruise past the target with 26 balls to spare.

Babar and Co. will have a lot of catching to do in their next warm-up game against Afghanistan on Wednesday, October 19. They will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against arch-rivals India at the iconic Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on October 23.

