T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Rohit Sharma requests guards to go easy on young pitch invader during IND vs ZIM match

Team India captain Rohit Sharma is adored by most fans, especially the younger ones and many crave the moment when they get to meet him in person. For that to happen, some passionate fans go to any extent, like breaking security and running onto the ground to meet their idol.

This has happened several times with players like Rohit and one such incident happened during India's final Super 12 game against Zimbabwe. In the second innings, a young fan ran onto the ground from the stands and came very close to Rohit Sharma.

The police caught hold of him before he could get any closer to the Indian captain. However, Rohit requested the guards to go easy on the young fan. The young boy was in tears watching him up close and cried as they took him away.

But Rohit's gesture of requesting the guards not to be too harsh on the boy was simply heartwarming.

Rohit Sharma continues to have a subdued T20 World Cup

Rohit Sharma's dismissal against Zimbabwe on Sunday was perhaps defined the kind of tournament he has had so far. The opener once again looked good for the brief period that he was at the crease.

However, his knock didn't last long as he nailed a pull shot straight into the hands of deep square leg. Rohit has scored just 89 runs in five innings so far, with the half-century against the Netherlands his only innings of note.

#INDvsZIM Sometimes i really think like rohit Sharma doesn't throw his wicket by himself, he plays with good intent but KL rahul with more dots deliveries create pressure and he have to go for a big shot in every over and gets out . Sometimes i really think like rohit Sharma doesn't throw his wicket by himself, he plays with good intent but KL rahul with more dots deliveries create pressure and he have to go for a big shot in every over and gets out .#INDvsZIM https://t.co/zENMhuv0Ml

While the likes of Virat Kohli and Suryakumar Yadav have fired on all cylinders, Rohit's lack of runs at the top of the order has become a growing concern. He will need to come good against England in the semifinals on Thursday if Team India want to harbor any hopes of winning the T20 World Cup.

