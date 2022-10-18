T20 World Cup 2022: [Watch] Wasim Akram's hilarious take on Mark Watt carrying a piece of paper during SCO-WI game

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was curious about what was there in the piece of paper carried by Mark Watt during Scotland vs West Indies Round 1 game of the T20 World Cup.

The left-arm spinner was seen referring to some notes from a piece of paper during the clash against West Indies. The Scotts had a dream start to their campaign, defeating the much fancier Caribbeans by a whopping 42 runs.

Akram was in the presence of former Pakistan captains Waqar Younis, Misbah-ul-Haq and Shoaib Malik on a talk show named the ‘Pavilion’. The anchor running the show conceded that he thought it was perhaps some Duckworth Lewis calculations, but it was later confirmed that the information in the piece of paper had nothing to do with DLS calculations.

In response, Wasim Akram jokingly said that it was perhaps Watt’s mother who had asked him to get 1 kg of ice given the conditions were pretty cool in Australia. Everyone burst out laughing at Akram’s take but on a serious note, it was perhaps something to do with the match-ups as suggested by Misbah-ul Haq.

“What was present in the piece of paper? You guys can tell me, our present cricketers,” Wasim enquired. In response, Misbah responded by saying, "On a serious note, according to the batters I feel he was carrying the match-ups on which delivery to bowl to which batter.”

Sharing a glimpse of the conversation on his Twitter handle, Akram came up with a witty caption.

"Ek Kilo baraf thay teen nimbu is a must."

Akram was not convinced by the tactics as he felt that a bowler doesn’t need to carry a piece of paper to remember which delivery to bowl to which batter.

"As a bowler I don’t need to carry a piece of paper, because I should be aware of which delivery to bowl," he said.

Mark Watt bowls Scotland to a historic victory

It has been a dramatic start to the eighth edition of the T20 World Cup. While associate nation Namibia turned the tables on Asia Cup champions Sri Lanka on the first day by thrashing them by 55 runs, it was the turn of Scotland to roll past the two-time champions West Indies by 42 runs on Day 2.

Watt was the wrecker-in-chief for Scotland, finishing with exceptional figures of 3/12 in his 4 over spell. The match was set up with a fluent knock by George Munsey, who scored 66 off 53 deliveries to lay the foundation for a competitive score.

All the bowlers from Scotland were spot on and never really allowed West Indies batters to settle in. The two major upsets have certainly made things very interesting in Round 1 with the fortunes of former champions Sri Lanka and West Indies hanging by a thread.

