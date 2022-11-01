The International Cricket Council (ICC) has shared a special video of Pakistan captain Babar Azam ahead of the Men in Green's upcoming match against South Africa at the T20 World Cup. Babar got candid and answered a host of light questions, including his nickname, cricket idol, favorite shot, etc. during a question and answer session.

Sharing the video on Instagram, the ICC wrote:

“What is Babar Azam’s nickname?”

Here’s what Babar said in the Q and A session:

What is your nickname?

"Bobby"

Who is your cricketing idol?

"AB de Villiers"

What is your favorite shot?

"Cover drive"

Which bowler would you like to hit for a six?

"Mark Wood"

Your favorite hobby outside cricket?

"Shopping and playing snooker"

On the work front, Babar recently received flak for his poor batting at the T20 World Cup after the opening batter scored only eight runs in three games. The right-handed batter departed for a duck in a crucial match against India. He was dismissed for identical scores of four runs each against Zimbabwe and the Netherlands.

He will look to finally deliver against South Africa on Thursday and shut his critics in style with the bat in the upcoming matches.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan unlikely to reach T20 World Cup semifinals

Babar Azam and Co. are unlikely to reach the T20 World Cup semifinals after losing their first couple of matches against India and Zimbabwe.

They finally registered their first victory of the tournament in their third game by defeating the Netherlands by six wickets. However, India’s loss to South Africa played a spoilsport in their chances of reaching the semifinals.

Pakistan must win their remaining group-stage matches against the Proteas and Bangladesh by large margins and depend on other results to stay in contention for the knockout stage. They will next face South Africa in a crucial contest in Sydney on Thursday (November 3).

Meanwhile, former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has chosen to stay optimistic for the Men in Green.

In the video, he said:

“If we somehow defeat South Africa in the quarter-final, then we may have a chance, but our contenders can shock us too”.

The table-toppers Proteas are coming off the back of a five-wicket victory against India. It makes the contest all the more intriguing.

