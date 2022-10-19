The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has been roasted on Twitter for showing South African skipper Temba Bavuma in a smaller size compared to enlarged Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan in a tweet post.

The warm-up match between the two teams in Brisbane on Wednesday (October 19) was abandoned without a toss due to rain, but fans shed their anger at the controversial post. They asked BCB to show some respect to the opponent.

Some fans also claimed that it was Cricket South Africa (CSA) that first started such a trend.

One fan reacted angrily, saying:

Don’t you guys have any shame at all?

Sports Waale @TakWaale @BanglaTigers_ae Don’t you guys have any shame at all? Despite being the worst cricket team to play on this planet @BanglaTigers_ae Don’t you guys have any shame at all? Despite being the worst cricket team to play on this planet

Here are some of the other reactions:

Mohib Shah @MohibShah45 @BanglaTigers_ae Will you guys ever learn to respect other teams despite being one of the worst teams ever to play the game? @BanglaTigers_ae Will you guys ever learn to respect other teams despite being one of the worst teams ever to play the game?

Gills @gpricey23 @BanglaTigers_ae Games called off, they saw this tweet and cancelled the game because of the disrespect lol @BanglaTigers_ae Games called off, they saw this tweet and cancelled the game because of the disrespect lol

The development comes amid a lean patch for the Bangla Tigers. They failed to win a match against New Zealand or Pakistan in the tri-series.

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. also lost the opening warmup fixture against Afghanistan by 62 runs. They will face the Proteas in the main match of the tournament in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

Bangladesh to begin T20 World Cup campaign against Qualifier

Shakib Al Hasan and Co. will begin their T20 World Cup campaign against a qualifier in Hobart on Monday (October 24). They will look to put their best foot forward to win their maiden T20 World Cup title. The side are placed alongside India, Pakistan and South Africa in the same group and a couple of qualifiers will join them for the Super 12 stage.

Bangladesh made a couple of last-minute changes to their squad for the showpiece T20 event in Australia. Soumya Sarkar and Shoriful Islam have been named in the final 15-member group. The duo replaced Sabbir Rahman and Mohammad Saifuddin in the squad.

While Sarkar adds an all-rounder option, Shoriful would be lethal with his left-arm pace. The latter also emerged as the joint-highest wicket-taker in the series in UAE, where he picked up three wickets in a lone T20I.

Bangladesh squad for T20 World Cup: Shakib Al Hasan (captain), Nurul Hasan, Afif Hossain, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Litton Das, Mehidy Hassan Miraz, Mustafizur Rahman, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Musaddek Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Yasir Ali Chowdhury.

Stand-by players: Mahedi Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin.

