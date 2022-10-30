Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf shared a great moment with Bas de Leede off the field after a shocking bouncer from the bowler injured the Netherlands batter during a T20 World Cup match in Perth on Sunday (October 30).

The incident occurred during the sixth over when Rauf’s bouncer injured Leede on the cheek. The batter took a blow on the helmet as he tried to pull the delivery and subsequently retired hurt to receive treatment in the dressing room. Logan van Beek came out as a concussion substitute and took part in the match.

After the match, Rauf met de Leede and gave him a hug. He also had words of encouragement for the Dutch batsman. Sharing the video of this meeting which displayed sportsmanship at its best, ICC wrote in their social media post:

“Watch the great camaraderie off the field between Haris Rauf and Bas de Leede despite a fiery contest on the pitch.”

The video shows the Pakistan pacer asking his on-field rival whether he was feeling fine now and also saying this to him:

"You'll come back stronger!"

“We are satisfied with our bowling” – Haris Rauf

Apart from meeting de Leede after the match, Haris Rauf also spoke on his team's performance. He hailed Pakistan's bowling department after Babar Azam and Co. restricted the Netherlands to 91/9 in 20 overs.

Shadab Khan took a couple of wickets, while Mohammad Wasim Jr. dismissed a couple of batters too. Rauf, Naseem Shah, and Shaheen Afridi each picked up a wicket to round off a complete bowling effort.

Speaking to Star Sports mid-innings, Haris Rauf expressed his views on his team's bowling effort.

“We are satisfied with our bowling. We stuck to our plans today. We bowled full in the last game, but in this match, we tried to bowl hard length and we found success doing so. The fans cheered us, that gave us a boost and it was quite evident in our performance today.”

In reply to the Netherlands' modest total, Mohammad Rizwan led the run chase for Pakistan as he scored 49 off 39 balls, including five boundaries. Pakistan ended up winning the match by six wickets.

Captain Babar Azam looked elated after finally getting their first couple of points at the T20 World Cup 2022. In the post-match presentation, he said:

“Very happy. Performed very well in bowling and batting. Length was crucial. Everyone executed their plans. In my opinion, we could chase better than this. But a win always gives you confidence. We'll try to do our best in the next matches and win.”

Pakistan must win all their remaining matches against South Africa and Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament. They are also dependent on India's result against the Proteas.

