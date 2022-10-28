Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq was disgusted with Pakistan’s loss against Zimbabwe in a last-ball thriller at the T20 World Cup in Sydney on Thursday (October 27).

He said Babar Azam and Co. are repeating the same mistakes in the multi-nation tournament, which could prove costly if they want to stay in contention for a semifinal spot.

The veteran felt the bowling unit could have done better by dismissing Zimbabwe for a low score because they have good bowlers to defend low totals.

Speaking to A Sports, Misbah-ul-Haq said:

“You have to get the batsmen under pressure. They gifted three-four boundaries at the start. We must realize that if you repeat these mistakes at a crucial stage in the T20 World Cup [what will happen?].

He added:

"We know Zimbabwe is a team who fights hard in low-scoring matches because they are a good bowling side.”

Zimbabwe lost their openers but came out with attacking intent against Pakistan as they scored 47/2 in powerplay overs. Sean Williams top-scored with 31 off 28 balls, while Brad Evans contributed 19 off 15.

The latter also shared a crucial 31-run partnership with Ryan Burl for the eighth wicket as they stretched their total to 130/8 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr picked up four wickets, while Shadab Khan scalped three wickets. Haris Rauf also took a wicket.

“We didn’t really know which way to go” – Waqar Younis sums up Pakistan's performance against Zimbabwe

Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has questioned the Pakistani team’s batting approach after their middle order was exposed once again following Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s wickets at the top.

Chasing 131, the batting unit failed to put on a show. They lost wickets at regular intervals, which hurt them in the end. Shan Masood looked decent for his 44 off 38 deliveries but couldn’t stay there till the end.

Mohammad Nawaz looked good to win the thrilling contest but fell for 22(18) off the penultimate ball. Shaheen Afridi failed to score three runs off the last ball after an exceptional throw at the striker’s end by talisman Sikander Raza.

Waqar Younis said:

“2:34 – We didn’t really know which way to go. We were just hoping that we get these runs. If it were India, South Africa or any other team, they wouldn’t even have allowed Pakistan to fight till the last ball, looking at the wicket.”

Raza was the pick of the wickets for Zimbabwe; he scalped three wickets. Brad Evans also picked up a wicket, while Blessing Muzarbani and Luke Jongwe settled for one scalp each.

The Men in Green must win all their remaining group-stage matches against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh if they want to stay alive in the race to the T20 World Cup 2022 semifinals.

Babar Azam and Co. will be in action against the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday (October 30).

