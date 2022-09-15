“Chief selector ki cheap selection”- Mohammad Amir takes dig at Pakistan’s squad for T20 World Cup

Former Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Amir has taken a dig at Pakistan Cricket Board’s chief selector Muhammad Wasim after the latter announced Pakistan’s squad for the ICC T20 World Cup on Thursday (September 15).

The news comes after PCB announced their squad for the T20 World Cup, which will be held in Australia from October 16 to November 13.

Taking to Twitter, Amir wrote:

“Chief selector ki cheap selection.”

Shan Masood has been included in the squad, while Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Wasim Junior will make a comeback after recovering from injuries.

Afridi is undergoing rehab for a knee injury in London and the pacer will join the Pakistan squad in Brisbane on October 15.

Meanwhile, Fakhar Zaman, Shahnawaz Dahani, and Mohammad Haris have been named as the three traveling reserves.

"We have a team that can perform strongly" – Muhammad Wasim on Pakistan's T20 World Cup squad

Wasim said that they have picked a strong team for the T20 World Cup, which includes a majority of players from Pakistan who were part of the last edition of the tournament.

Pakistan will chase their only second title in the tournament. It is worth mentioning that Babar Azam and Co. reached the semifinals of the ICC event.

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE.

He added:

“These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard.

Pakistan squad for the T20 World Cup:

Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khusdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, and Usman Qadir.

Travelling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, and Shahnawaz Dahani.

Pakistan will play their opening match against arch-rivals India at the T20 World Cup in Melbourne on October 23.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam and Co. will play seven T20Is against Jos Buttler-led England from Tuesday (September 20) to October 2.

Pakistan will also tour New Zealand for a tri-series against Bangladesh and Blackcaps ahead of the T20WC next month.

Pakistan vs England T20Is

20 September – 1st T20I, Karachi

22 September – 2nd T20I, Karachi

23 September – 3rd T20I, Karachi

25 September – 4th T20I, Karachi

28 September – 5th T20I, Lahore

30 September – 6th T20I, Lahore

2 October – 7th T20I, Lahore

Pakistan vs Bangladesh and New Zealand (T20I tri-series)

7 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

8 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

11 October – vs New Zealand, Christchurch

13 October – vs Bangladesh, Christchurch

14 October – Final, Christchurch

