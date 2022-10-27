Former Pakistan cricketer Waqar Younis has blasted the Babar Azam-led Pakistan after their shocking defeat by one run against Zimbabwe at the T20 World Cup in Perth on Thursday (October 27).

He said there was no fighting attitude from the Pakistani players, who seemed lost throughout the run chase.

He further added that it was a heartbreaking loss and questioned whether Babar Azam and Co. were overconfident of a victory against a lower-ranked T20I team.

Speaking to A Sports, Waqar Younis said:

“We didn’t fight. We were very ordinary and we played terrible cricket. There was no real planning from the word go. From the very first over, we were just lost and didn't know which way to go.”

He added:

“I think the whole nation is angry and it’s justified. The quality of cricket that we have played today, it was heartbreaking. Ordinary cricket, I don’t know if they were overconfident or complex or undercooked, I don’t know to be very honest.”

Despite a clinical bowling performance, Pakistan's batting unit failed to step up in a 130-run chase.

Shan Masood once again saved Pakistan after a bad start as the batting unit had a bad day at the office. He scored 44 off 38 balls but couldn’t stay there till the end.

Babar Azam and Co. kept losing wickets at regular intervals, which proved too costly for them in the end.

All-rounder Sikander Raza shone with three wickets for Zimbabwe, while Brad Evans also scalped a couple of victims. Meanwhile, Blessing Muzarabani and Luke Jongwe took one wicket each.

Babar Azam-led Pakistan must win all remaining fixtures to stay alive in T20 World Cup 2022

A couple of losses in their first two matches against India and Zimbabwe have put Babar Azam and Co. in an unwanted position in the T20 World Cup.

They must win their remaining games against the Netherlands, South Africa, and Bangladesh to stay alive in the tournament.

Captain Babar Azam was gutted at the team's below-par performance against Zimbabwe.

Speaking to Star Sports post-match, he said:

“We would have taken 130 at the halfway stage. Very disappointing performance, we are not up to the mark in batting.”

He added:

“We will sit out, discuss our mistakes, train hard, and come back strong in our next game.”

The Men in Green will next play against the Netherlands in Sydney on Sunday (October 30).

