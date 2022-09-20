“This team will win this T20 World Cup”: Ramiz Raja backs Pakistan to lift the trophy in Australia

Ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup, PCB chief Ramiz Raja has backed Babar Azam and Co. to lift the trophy in Australia. He said that Pakistan is the fourth-ranked team in the ICC T20 rankings.

The former cricketer also replied to critics, saying everyone must back the squad for the tournament next month.

Speaking to paktv.tv, Raja said:

“Everyone’s view could be different regarding the team’s selection. The Intention should be to back this team. Inshallah! This team will win this T20 World Cup. It's the fourth-ranked team in the world and there’s a reason why we are there [at that spot].”

Pakistan have announced a 16-member squad for the tournament. They will look to lift their second title after winning the tournament in 2009 in the UK.

The Men in Green also reached the tournament final in 2007 and featured in the tournament's semi-finals in 2010, 2012 and 2021.

Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup: Babar Azam (captain), Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim Junior, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood and Usman Qadir.

Traveling reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani.

“Unwanted controversy” – Ramiz Raja clears air on Shaheen Afridi’s rehab ahead of T20 World Cup

Raja also targeted former players for creating ‘unwanted controversy’ regarding who is bearing expenditure on the treatment of injured Pakistan pacer Shaheen Afridi. He said:

“I think there is confusion regarding Shaheen Afridi. How can anyone say that we do not take care of our players? It's unwanted controversy. He is undergoing rehab in England.”

Earlier, Shahid Afridi said that Shaheen was paying for the cost of his treatment. In an interview with Samaa TV, he said:

"I arranged a doctor for him there and he contacted him. PCB is providing nothing to Shaheen."

PCB shared a press release putting an end to the controversy. It wrote:

"The PCB has always been and will continue to be responsible for arranging medical care and rehabilitation of all its players requiring any treatment."

Babar Azam-led Pakistan are scheduled to play seven T20Is against England and a tri-series in New Zealand comprising the Blackcaps and Bangladesh ahead of the T20 World Cup.

England tour of Pakistan - Full schedule:

1st T20I: 20 September, Karachi (National Stadium)

2nd T20I: 22 September, Karachi

3rd T20I: 23 September, Karachi

4th T20I: 25 September, Karachi

5th T20I: 28 September, Lahore (Gadaffi Stadium)

6th T20I: 30 September, Lahore

7th T20I: 2 October, Lahore

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far