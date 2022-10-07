“We are not here to answer anyone” – Mohammad Rizwan shuts critics questioning Pakistan’s performances ahead of T20 World Cup

Pakistan batter Mohammad Rizwan backed his side after the middle-order once again failed to live up to expectations against Bangladesh in Christchurch on Friday (October 7).

The World No.1 T20I batter said the team is not answerable to anyone because they are working on their weaknesses ahead of the T20 World Cup 2022.

Rizwan once again shone for Pakistan as he smashed unbeaten 78 runs off 50 balls, comprising seven fours and a couple of sixes.

In the post-match press conference, Rizwan said:

"We are not here to answer anyone. We are doing our work by playing cricket. Those who are questioning, if they are thinking about the benefit of Pakistan, we salute them. We are also positive about Pakistan and feel they care for the side."

He added:

"We are trying, as players and even the team management, to focus and work on our weaknesses. We are humans, too. And I think we have made some improvements on them as well."

Mohammad Rizwan’s 78 guides Pakistan to a victory

Rizwan continued his purple patch for Pakistan as they beat Bangladesh by 21 runs in the first fixture of the Tri-series. Shan Masood (31) and Babar Azam (22) also contributed to the total, but the middle order failed to deliver.

Haider Ali and Asif Ali delivered single-digit scores, while Iftikhar Ahmed (13) also failed to play a big innings.

Taskin Ahmed was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets, while Hasan Mahmud, Nasum Ahmed and Mehidy Hasan Miraz picked up one wicket each for Bangladesh.

Chasing 168, Bangladesh openers failed to provide a good start, leaving the side at 37/2 in the sixth over.

Litton Das (35) and Afif Hossain (25) tried to steady the innings, but four quick wickets jolted their run chase. Yasir Ali tried his best with an unbeaten 42 off 21 balls, but Bangladesh could only score 146/8 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Wasim was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets, while Mohammad Nawaz returned with two scalps for the Men in Green. Shahnawaz Dahani, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan took a solitary wicket each.

Pakistan will next play New Zealand on Saturday (October 8).

