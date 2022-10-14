T20 World Cup: “Oh so I don’t have international wickets?” – Tabraiz Shamsi drops hilarious reply to Lungi Ngidi’s picture on Instagram

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came up with a hilarious reply to Lungi Ngidi’s latest picture on social media as the Proteas left for Australia ahead of the T20 World Cup on Thursday (October 13).

In a picture uploaded to his Instagram, Ngidi shared a snapshot with Kagiso Rabada, Wayne Parnell and Andile Phehlukwayo. The four speedsters posed for the camera ahead of the South Africa squad’s departure to Australia for the showpiece T20 event. He captioned the post:

“923 INTERNATIONAL WICKETS🔥🇿🇦 Backseat Bruddas.”

Reacting to the picture, Shamsi wrote:

“Oh so I don’t have international wickets?”

Ngidi questioned:

“Are you in the photo?”

The above pacers will look to ensure South Africa perform well in the tournament after losing both the recently concluded T20I and ODI series against India 2-1.

Ngidi, in particular, will look to do well after picking up six wickets in four matches (two scalps in as many T20Is) across formats against the Men in Blue.

Ashish Nehra picks South Africa’s Anrich Nortje as X-factor for T20 World Cup

Former Indian cricketer Ashish Nehra has predicted Proteas pacer Anrich Nortje as an X-factor for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

The statement came even as the pacer failed to deliver for South Africa in the recently concluded white-ball series against India. Nortje picked up only one wicket in two appearances during the T20Is and ended wicketless in a couple of ODIs against the Men in Blue.

He was out of action for six months after the 2021 T20 World Cup due to an injury (stress fracture).

Speaking to the ICC, Nehra said:

“Secondly, South Africa’s (Anrich) Nortje. He has also tackled injuries, but his bowling in Australia could prove to be lethal. These two bowlers could be crucial apart from all the other names I took before.”

The Proteas will be playing two warm-up matches against New Zealand (October 17) and Bangladesh (October 19). They will begin their Super 12 campaign against a qualifier on Monday (October 24).

South Africa are placed in the same group as India, Pakistan and Bangladesh. Two more qualifying teams will join the aforementioned nations in the group.

The Proteas have named a strong side to put their best foot forward in the T20 World Cup in Australia as they chase their maiden trophy in the tournament.

South Africa squad for the T20 World Cup: Temba Bavuma (captain), Quinton de Kock, Heinrich Klaasen, Reeza Hendricks, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi and Tristan Stubbs.

