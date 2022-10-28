Zimbabwe President Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has trolled Pakistan after their national cricket team pulled off a thrilling one-run win against Babar Azam and Co. in Perth on Thursday (October 27). He took a dig at Pakistan for fake Mr. Bean pictures doing the rounds on the internet.
Taking to Twitter, he wrote:
“What a win for Zimbabwe! Congratulations to the Chevrons. Next time, send the real Mr Bean…#PakvsZim.”
Zimbabwe put on a spirited performance against Pakistan on Thursday. They defended a 131-run target against the Men in Green. Star all-rounder Sikander Raza was the pick of the bowlers.
He scalped three wickets. Brad Evans also picked up a wicket, while Blessing Muzarbani and Luke Jongwe settled for one scalp each.
Earlier, Sean Williams 31 (28) and Brad Evans 19 (15) took them to a fighting total of 130/8 in 20 overs.
Chasing 131, the Pakistan batting unit failed to put on a show as they lost wickets at regular intervals, which hurt them in the end. Shan Masood looked decent for his 44 off 38 deliveries but couldn’t stay there till the end.
Fans on Twitter were delighted at the victory and jumped on the bandwagon to troll Pakistan with Mr. Bean's tweets. Here are some of the reactions:
For those not in the know, Pakistani comedian Asif Muhammad, a Mr. Bean look-alike, traveled to Zimbabwe in 2016. He attended comedy shows and performed on road shows during his visit. The comedian is famous as “Pak Bean.”
“I am lost for words” – Sikander Raza after Zimbabwe’s victory against Pakistan
Sikander Raza, who was also adjudged Man of the Match, got very emotional after Zimbabwe’s historic victory against Pakistan. He said it was a proud moment for the team.
Speaking to Star Sports, he said:
“I am lost for words. My mouth's dry, probably because of the emotions I am going through at the moment. I can't tell you how proud I'm of this bunch of boys. The way our seamers started at the top was just unbelievable and the way we backed it up in the field and the way we kept believing, really lost for words.”
He added:
“I was excited today, and I watched this clip by Ricky Ponting earlier in the morning, and that motivated me to come up with this performance. I would like to thank Ricky Ponting for that.”
Craig Ervine and Co. will next play against Bangladesh in Brisbane on Sunday (October 30). They are joint-second in the T20 World Cup Group 2 points table after three points in a couple of games.
