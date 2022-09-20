"The wait is over" - Gautam Gambhir pumped up ahead of returning to action in Legends League

Gautam Gambhir is pumped to play cricket for the first time since his retirement as he is all set to lead the India Capitals against the Bhilwara Kings in the ongoing Legends League Cricket on Wednesday, September 21.

The Capitals began their campaign with a win over the Gujarat Giants on Saturday, September 17. However, Gambhir didn't play the game. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis led the team in his absence. Gambhir is now available for selection.

On the eve of the game against the Kings, the former Indian batter took to social media to express his excitement at playing the game again. Sharing a picture from the stands of Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, he wrote:

"The wait is over!"

Gambhir, known for his timing, will be keen to showcase some glimpses of his glorious past on Wednesday.

India Capitals have a lot of backing up to do after losing their opening fixture against the Gujarat Giants.

Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals are last in the standings

The Capitals are positioned last in the points table after a thumping defeat against the Gujarat Giants by three wickets. They failed to defend 179 runs, thanks to a scintillating century from Kevin O'Brien. The former Ireland cricketer smacked 106 runs off just 61 balls with the help of 15 boundaries and three sixes.

The Giants are at the top of the points table with two wins from as many games. While the Bhilwara Kings are second in the standings with two points, the Manipal Tigers are placed third, just above India Capitals courtesy of having a better net run rate.

Gambhir and Co. will hope to get off the mark when they face Bhilwara on Wednesday.

Also Read: Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match 3

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far