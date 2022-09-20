Legends League Cricket 2022 Points Table: Updated standings after Gujarat Giants vs Manipal Tigers Match 3

Gujarat Giants locked horns against the Manipal Tigers in the third match of the Legends League Cricket 2022 on Monday, September 19. Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow hosted this encounter.

Bowling first, the Giants did a fine job of restricting the Tigers to 120 at the end of their 20 overs. Ravikant Shukla was the top-scorer for the Tigers with 32. Ashok Dinda and Tillakaratne Dilshan picked up two wickets each for the Giants. The Giants, while chasing, kept losing wickets at regular intervals but managed to hold their nerves to win the game by two wickets in the 18th over. The Tigers tried hard but failed to defend the total.

With this win, the Giants have grabbed their second win of the Legends League Cricket 2022. They have now taken their tally to four points and sit comfortably at the top of the table. The Manipal Tigers lost their opening fixture and failed to bounce back as they suffered another loss. They sit in third position in the points table and need to bring out their A-game to register their first win of the competition.

The Bhilwara Kings won their first game of the tournament and as a result are placed second in the points table. They have two points to their name and will look to move to the top the next time they take the field. India Capitals are reeling at the bottom of the table after losing their opening game of the competition.

Legends League Cricket 2022: India Capitals will face Bhilwara Kings in the fourth match of the competition

The fourth game of the Legends League Cricket 2022 will see India Capitals take on the Bhilwara Kings on Wednesday, September 21. This will be the last fixture at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow before the action shifts to Delhi.

India Capitals will be eyeing their first win of the competition, whereas the Bhilwara Kings will be looking to carry forward their winning momentum. We can expect another cracking contest on Wednesday.

