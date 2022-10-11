"They can't score in every match" - Inzamam-ul-Haq criticizes Pakistan's middle-order for putting Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan under pressure

Former Pakistan top-order batter Inzamam-ul-Haq highlighted that the national team faces grave concerns regarding their batting unit. The former skipper called for the middle-order batters to show more intent and step up as Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan can't put up big scores in every game.

The Men in Green posted below-par 130 against New Zealand in the fourth T20I on Tuesday (October 11). Azam and Rizwan - Pakistan's main batters - perished without scoring big unlike in the previous two games.

As a result, the middle-order batters couldn't accelerate, with Iftikhar Ahmed's run-a-ball 27 emerging as the top score.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the 52-year-old reflected that all the batters should not bat at the same pace as it puts Pakistan's top order under pressure. Inzamam said:

"Haider Ali scored eight from 11 balls. The way he played in the last game, his intent should be that way. Pakistan batters have to be aggressive and the middle-order batters' approach shouldn't be the same as top-order players.

"All the batters shouldn't bat the same way. Babar and Rizwan also face pressure to perform in every game and they can't score in every match."

In response, New Zealand chased the target down in 16.1 overs as Finn Allen scored a 46-ball 62 and built a 117-run opening stand with Devon Conway. The defeat was also Pakistan's first in the tri-nation T20 series.

"If Asif Ali is scoring 25 runs, it shouldn't come in 20 balls" - Inzamam-ul-Haq

The veteran of 120 Tests also noted how New Zealand's trio of spinners impacted the game despite the pitch having no apparent demons. Inzamam observed that run-a-ball knocks do more harm than good to the side and added:

"We were playing in the small grounds of New Zealand. Three New Zealand spinners bowled today and they took five wickets for 61 runs in 12 overs. Even here, the spinners dominated and ruled the game. Fast bowlers conceded 70 runs in eight overs, so there weren't any demons on the pitch.

"Our batters must change their intent. If Asif Ali is scoring 25 runs, it shouldn't come in 20 balls, and Ifthikar Ahmed's 27 runs shouldn't be at a run-a-ball. Such innings don't help the team."

The Men in Green will next face Bangladesh on Thursday (October 13) and a victory should carry them to the final.

