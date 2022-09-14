[Watch] Chetan Sakariya does Ravindra Jadeja's signature celebration, all-rounder appreciates 

Saurashtra pacer Chetan Sakariya imitated state-mate and Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja's famous sword celebration on Wednesday, September 14. Through this, he wished Jadeja a speedy recovery from his recent and serious knee injury.

Sakariya, who is in the West Zone squad for the ongoing Duleep Trophy, posted a short six-second clip on Twitter where he was seen wearing his cricket gear and brandishing his bat across his chest, exactly like Jadeja does when he reaches a milestone.

Here's the video:

Here's wishing him a speedy recovery ‍🩹 🦁 In case you are missing jaddubhai 🤩🤺⚔️ @imjadeja Here's wishing him a speedy recovery‍🩹 In case you are missing jaddubhai 🤩😇🤺⚔️@imjadeja Here's wishing him a speedy recovery ❤️‍🩹💪 🦁 https://t.co/HzBbSLk4uX

Jadeja was quick to reply to the post, saying:

"Hahah well done."

He was recently ruled out of the Asia Cup with the knee injury after playing two matches. The southpaw will also miss the 2022 T20 World Cup, which will begin in Australia next month. On September 6, he thanked his well-wishers for their support via an Instagram post.

Jadeja said:

"The surgery was successful. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes."

Axar Patel, who also balls left-arm spin and is a handy batter, was added to the Asia Cup squad and is now in the World Cup team as well. However, India preferred Rishabh Pant over his batting and Deepak Hooda over his all-round skills while making the team combinations after Jadeja was ruled out of the Asia Cup.

Controversy over Ravindra Jadeja's injury

India lost two of their next three games after Jadeja's injury in the Asia Cup. This brought a small controversy to the fore as well. Reports emerged that Jadeja picked up the injury while doing a ski-board-related adventure activity with the team in Dubai after India's second match of the tournament.

A BCCI source told news agency ANI that the board was furious with the development. The source said:

“We are not happy with Jadeja’s injury. He should have kept the world cup in mind while doing adventurous activities. But he was not responsible and did not think that the World Cup is on the way. We are not happy with this action of Jadeja."

India will play Australia at home in a three-match T20I series, starting on September 20 in Mohali.

