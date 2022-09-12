[WATCH] Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj dismisses Pakistan batter Imam Ul Haq on county debut for Warwickshire

Team India pacer Mohammed Siraj dismissed Pakistan batter Imam Ul Haq on his county debut for Warwickshire against Somerset in Birmingham on Monday (September 12).

Somerset won the toss and elected to bat first in the County Championship Division One match. Siraj opened the bowling for Warwickshire along with Oliver Hannon-Dalby. The Indian pacer struck in the 10th over of the innings, sending back Imam for 5 for 20 balls.

The Pakistan batter flashed hard at a delivery wide of off-stump, but could only edge the ball behind the wickets.

Imam walked back to the pavilion with the score reading 12 for 1. Somerset were 17 for 1 after 12 overs when rain interrupted play.

Last month, Warwickshire announced the signing of Siraj for the county’s last three first-class games in September. An official media release from Warwickshire stated:

"Warwickshire County Cricket Club has signed India international fast bowler Mohammed Siraj for the final three matches of the County Championship season. The 28-year-old will arrive at Edgbaston ahead of the Bears home fixture against Somerset on Monday, 12 September.”

Paul Farbrace, Director of Cricket, Warwickshire, added:

"Siraj is a fantastic addition to the squad and we can't wait to welcome him to Warwickshire. He is one of the best fast bowlers in the world right now and his knowledge and experience will help bring an added dimension to our line-up.

"It's been clear that we needed to strengthen our bowling attack for the crucial run-in period and I am excited to see what Siraj can do in these three games," he said.

The 28-year-old was part of the Indian white ball squads during the series in West Indies and Zimbabwe.

“Have always enjoyed playing in England” - Mohammed Siraj

Siraj was a key member of the Indian team that won two of four Tests during their tour of England in 2021. He also claimed four wickets in the first innings of the rescheduled Test in Birmingham in July this year.

Speaking ahead of his county stint with Warwickshire, he had commented:

"I can't wait to join up with the Bears squad. I have always enjoyed playing in England with India and I'm excited to experience County Cricket. Edgbaston is a world class stadium and the atmosphere it created this year for the Test was special. I am really looking forward to making it my home in September and hopefully helping the Bears end the season well.”

Siraj has represented India in 13 Tests so far, claiming 40 wickets at an average of 30.77.

